“We receive a lot of patients and one of the reasons for that is because we have the expertise. The second reason is because we are the cheapest teaching hospital in the country. A patient card is obtained at N200, and we don’t charge children for card. Our consultation is free of charge. Caesarian Section in our hospital, as at today, is N40, 000. There is nowhere you will get it less than N150, 000 in Zaria. In Kaduna, people pay between N200, 000 to N500, 000 for CS. Unfortunately, the public erroneously believe ABUTH service is expensive and consequently, patients will not come to the hospital until they have tried different hospitals. Before such patients finally reached our hospital, they have exhausted themselves, spent huge money. And they often arrive here in a terribly state; a medical condition that could have been easily treated here in the first place, would have been complicated elsewhere before coming here––and when the patient’s condition is complicated, other hospitals try to get rid of him. So, in reality, the patients that died here were usually directed to the hospital at the last moment because the people that initiated their treatment knew they were going to die. And, of course, our institution is the last hope; we cannot reject them, no matter how bad their condition is, even if they do not have money. That is what gives the wrong impression that people come here to die. That impression is absolutely not true.”