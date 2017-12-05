The Sun News
Abuja varsity non-teaching staff unions begin indefinite strike

— 5th December 2017

The non-teaching staff unions of the University of Abuja on Tuesday joined the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday.

The Chairman of the university chapter, Mr Isreal Orokpo, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that the strike became necessary following the directive from its national body, JAC.

The three unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Orokpo said the strike was necessary as the Federal Government had reneged in the agreement it entered freely with the union in 2009.

“We have been patient enough. All along the government has not fulfilled its part.

“It is not in our interest that anybody should suffer under this condition, but we need stakeholders in the university to understand with us.

“The students know how dilapidated their hostels are, they know the condition in the classrooms, the laboratories have no equipment and even if there are, they are not working.

“Learning under those harsh conditions is disturbing,’’ he said.

(Source: NAN)

