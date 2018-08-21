Abuja US Embassy to reopen Consular services

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja, has said it will reopen full consular services on August 24.

In a statement monitored on its Facebook page by Daily Sun, the US Embassy regretted the inconvenience the interruption of service in Abuja caused.

“The US Embassy in Abuja’s consular section will reopen on August 24 for full services for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS).

“Please note that consular functions at the US Consulate Lagos were never affected and will continue as usual.

“We regret the inconvenience this interruption of service in Abuja has caused.

“Visa and ACS applicants with scheduled appointments for August 24 should come to the Embassy, as usual,” the US Embassy said.

It further said visa and ACS applicants with cancelled appointments between August 13 and August 23 will be contacted by the embassy for rescheduling.

READ ALSO: 2019 elections doubtful, says Fayose

It added that visa and ACS applicants who were requested by an officer to appear again for follow-up questions on existing applications should contact its office to arrange a new date ([email protected] for visas or [email protected] for ACS).

Recall that the US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, had through it Public Affairs Section, said it closed consular services in Abuja due to reasons beyond its control.

“Due to reasons beyond our control, we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open,” the US said in its earlier statement.