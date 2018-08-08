– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men
8th August 2018 - Checking the Zamfara violence
8th August 2018 - Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday
8th August 2018 - TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075
7th August 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Lawal Daura arrested, detained
7th August 2018 - PSC to flush out undisciplined police officers – Chairman
7th August 2018 - Badminton: National championships to serve off Aug. 28
7th August 2018 - Don’t throw country into anarchy, Presbyterian Prelate warns politicians
Home / Abuja Metro / Cover / Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men
MARRIED MEN

Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men

— 8th August 2018

One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them

Charity Nwakaudu

Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the parties involved.

Several efforts have been made by successive Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administrations to cut the wings of the commercial sex workers in different parts of Abuja but to no avail because of the caliber of persons involved and the sponsors of sex workers.

READ ALSO: Career girls perfect sex cartel in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP), and other health based organizations have raised the alarm repeatedly as regards the negative effects of such to health and dangers/risks involved in the business. The warnings seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

NAPTIP had at different forums used rescued victims and pictorial illustrations to drive the campaign against the business but, perhaps, poverty, lack of care or peer influence, could have forced more into the business.

READ ALSO: Human trafficking generates $150b annually, says NAPTIP

Being the seat of power and epicenter of political activities, Abuja plays host to businessmen, politicians, diplomats and several other high profile dignitaries from Nigeria and beyond. In addition, it plays host to thousands of beautiful young ladies who have assumed the critical position of providing sexual relief for these people who are on business trips, while the sex workers make fortunes.

They have strong connections and know themselves. They appear corporate, gentle and responsible during the day and assume a different being at night. During the day, they identify good locations, hunt get their targets and strike.

The business, has apparently gone digital with the aid of the 21st century technology. Operational style and targets have equally changed significantly. Many of these “women of low virtue” confessed to Daily Sun that they prefer to have this romantic affair with married men than single men for some obvious reasons.

One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them:

“But in dealing with these married men, one needs to be very careful and patient. They don’t expect calls from you.

Rather, they do the calling anytime they need you and they could even leave at the middle of the act to attend to other important businesses. I could simply believe that we are less important to them. They are simply after the fun just the way we are after their money.”

A Cameroonian, Jumia, corroborated this position. Even though she does “romantic business” with single men, she prefers such businesses with married men because of the high yield.

She confessed that she puts in her best to satisfy married men whenever they demand for her services. She observed that most of them do extra marital affairs just to have a change of sexual experience.

She said most women have taken their love and care away from their husbands and shifted it to their children: “That greatly contributed in pushing the men away from their wives. These men need time, attention and not verbal attacks and nagging.

“I always ensure they have maximum fun through different sexual styles that I know most married women can’t meet up with. That makes it difficult for any man that crosses my path to stop calling.”

Another lady, Lady White, who resides in Garki, Abuja, said apart from appreciating her with good pay, the married men are also considerate and “they handle one with care. We hangout, club and travel together. Most need someone that would give them attention which I provide to the fullest.” But for single men: “They would want to finish their lives on you. They demand for terrible styles with low pay or even end up with stories in many cases.”

Meanwhile, a taxi driver, Kenneth, confessed that he is a regular visitor to major commercial sex points in Abuja. He said there are many reasons married men rise sex workers. One of them is that most times, the sex workers are full of excitement and fun to be with unlike his nagging wife at home.

READ ALSO: Living with prostitutes

He agreed that some men are not getting the attention they needed from their wives at home and that forced them to seek for it elsewhere.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARRIED MEN

Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men

— 8th August 2018

One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…

  • ZAMFARA VIOLENCE

    Checking the Zamfara violence

    — 8th August 2018

    We are greatly encouraged by Federal Government’s decision to assemble and dispatch a 1,000-man military and special forces to tackle the persistent violence in Zamfara State. Nigerians appreciate this gesture as a visible effort to curb if not end the mayhem. We hope such a combination of forces from the Army, Air Force, Navy, State…

  • COACH

    Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday

    — 8th August 2018

    • Appoints Emeka Amadi Taifa Stars’ ‘keepers’ trainer Bunmi Ogunyale Newly appointed Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke believes he will someday lead the Super Eagles as manager. Daily Sun sports can report. Speaking on a radio interview on Tuesday, the former Golden Eaglets handler said he will gladly accept the offer if he is considered…

  • Nyesom Wike

    2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

    — 7th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots,  has joined a league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,  for re-election in 2019.  This was sequel to the resolution of the body, after an extensive deliberation,  in Port Harcourt,  where members  took cognizance of the transformation the State has witnessed in the…

  • DSS

    JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG

    — 7th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Except for a change of heart, the Federal Government is set to name most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the Acting Director General of the service. Seiyefa, from Bayelsa State, arrived the Presidential Villa in an official SUV at 4:00p.m, clutching a file and was…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share