The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Abuja prostitutes face minister’s wrath
28th June 2017 - Karu: Where refuse and people co-habit
28th June 2017 - Reviving voice of National Assembly
28th June 2017 - Church marks  Father’s Day in grand style  
28th June 2017 - When Julius Berger hosted shareholders at AGM 
28th June 2017 - Bad Sunday Abuja House on the Rock church 
28th June 2017 - ‘Mind What You Watch’ campaign begins in FCT schools
28th June 2017 - My stewardship
28th June 2017 - Onitsha traders, residents groan over deplorable roads
28th June 2017 - OMPALAN seeks oil producing status for Anambra, inaugurates chapter
Home / Abuja Metro / Abuja prostitutes face minister’s wrath

Abuja prostitutes face minister’s wrath

— 28th June 2017

…789 sex workers, destitute expelled

By FRED ITUA 

Prostitution in Abuja, the nation’s capital city, is not strange. It may even appear strange if you drive around the city at night and the “red spots’ are devoid of the presence of ladies of easy virtue.

In many parts of the city, prostitutes are daring and sometimes get away with ‘murder’, despite the frequent presence of security agents. Some districts within the city are notorious for the nefarious activities of sex workers. Wuse II holds the unenviable record as the hub of prostitution, while Garki, Gwarimpa, Utako, Kubwa and, recently, Mabushi, are not left out.

Some abandoned buildings in these districts have been turned to sex havens by prostitutes, who boldly take their clients to the places for ‘quickies’. Others rent an apartment in Abuja suburbs or slums, where they service their customers. Sex romps inside vehicles are also common. For these scarlet ladies new techniques are employed daily to further their trade.

However, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Bello, famed for being a practicing Muslim, abhors the presence of these “agents of darkness.”

To this end, the FCT Administration has disclosed that over 789 prostitutes and other destitute have been repatriated to their various states of origin within the last two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bello, who told newsmen at a media parley, announced that “789 beggars, mentally ill and other social miscreants have so far been evacuated from the streets of the FCT.”

Bello said, “Majority of these numbers were repatriated back to their respective neighbouring states after proper profiling and rehabilitation.”

He stated that government was determined to ensure that “women, youths, children and the vulnerable in FCT are adequately catered for.”

Acting secretary of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Mrs. Irene Adebola Elegbede, who spoke on behalf of the minister, said it is almost impossible to eradicate the world’s oldest profession from the FCT.

She said: “You cannot eradicate the profession; you can only try to contain it. It is the oldest profession. We are trying to discourage commercial sex workers in FCT, but they are smarter than us, they work as cartels.

“When you dislodge or arrest them in a particular place, they migrate to another place. We arrested some in Apo, within the twinkle of an eye, able-bodied men were begging us to release them. We need to cooperate; if every man decides to be disciplined, we won’t see them.

“We should collaborate to reduce their numbers on our streets. If there is no demand, there won’t be supply. We even trained some of them in different vocations as a better alternative to prostitution and gave them start-off kits and start-up capital, but, surprisingly, after some months, we saw them on the streets again.”

The SDS boss seized the opportunity to urge members of the National Assembly to expedite action on a stiffer legal framework that would help in addressing the daunting challenge of beggars, miscreants and commercial sex workers.

Speaking more on the activities of commercial sex workers, she said: “We have a mobile court, where we take them to serve as deterrent to others, but you would see human rights activists coming to pay for them. Initially, the fine was N200 but it was increased to N2,000. And after they are released, they go back to the streets immediately.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Despite loan crisis, Etisalat’s resilience reassures lenders, prospective investors

— 28th June 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Surviving the current tough business environment in Nigeria is a herculean task, even for the biggest of brands. Recent history is littered with relics of businesses that were felled by one blow. This defines a fair, real-world and accurate perspective to the loan crisis that Etisalat Nigeria has been…

Share

  • Digital pay solutions can boost transformation – Afiegbe, Visa boss

    — 28th June 2017

    The Country Director, Visa West Africa, Mr. Emezino Afiegbe, in this interview, speaks extensively on the need for Nigeria to adopt digital pay solutions that would boost digital transformation across all sectors of the economy. How is the digital pay initiative in Nigeria shaping the lifestyle of today’s millennials who are the digital natives? In…

    Share

  • ICT’ll rejuvenate economy –Shittu

    — 28th June 2017

    Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, has said that the ministry would leverage on information and communication technology (ICT) to  rejuvenate the Nigeria’s economy as well as encourage online jobs through the implementation of various initiatives. The minister stated this recently in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Ife Youths Economic Summit…

    Share

  • Security operatives seize over 167,000 fake printing supplies

    — 28th June 2017

    Over 167,000 illicit items branded as HP products were recently confiscated by Nigerian security operatives. The items seized by officials included ready-for-sale counterfeit cartridges as well as fake components such as security labels and packaging. Before and after the raids took place, experts from HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) programme supported the authorities by providing…

    Share

  • Viola Graham-Douglas becomes Guinness Nigeria’s Corporate Relations Director

    — 28th June 2017

    Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Viola Graham-Douglas, as its Corporate Relations Director, effective June 1, 2017. Mrs. Graham-Douglas started her career in the banking industry in Nigeria and worked in varied roles with reputable banks.  She joined Lafarge Africa Plc, formerly WAPCO Cement, as Treasury Manager, and subsequently became the Company Secretary/Head…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share