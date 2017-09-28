The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks
28th September 2017 - Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa
28th September 2017 - FG negotiates with US on looted funds
28th September 2017 - Nigeria to quit 90 organisations
28th September 2017 - Boko Haram: Cameroon deports 100,000 Nigerians
28th September 2017 - Resumption: Senate sets fresh hurdles for Ndume
28th September 2017 - Court grants Olubadan’s application for substituted service on new obas
28th September 2017 - NJC appoints Salami, Agbakoba, others to monitor trial of corruption cases
28th September 2017 - Nwodo, Ohanaeze leader, spits fire in London
28th September 2017 - FG declares Monday, October 2, public holiday
Home / National / Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks

Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks

— 28th September 2017

The police in Abuja say they will continue to barricade roads across the Federal Capital Territory, citing soaring criminal activities.
Anjuguri Manzah, spokesperson for the FCT command, said officers had been ordered to “embark on vigorous stop and search along the highways,” as part of police’s response to rising cases of criminality in Abuja and its environs.
The announcement appeared to counter the order of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for immediate demolition of all roadblocks across the country.
“IGP Ibrahim Idris has ordered the dismantling of all roadblocks nationwide with immediate effect; particularly on the following routes, Lagos-Ibadan, Shagamu-Benin, Benin-Onitsha, Okene-Abuja, Kaduna-Kano, Katsina – Kano, Otukpo – Enugu, Enugu – Port Harcourt Express Ways. The directives became necessary to enable ease of doing business in Nigeria, safeguard, and guarantee free passage of goods and travellers throughout the country.
“To this end, no police department, section, squad or unit should mount roadblock without the express permission of the Inspector General of Police,” police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement late Monday.
In his statement yesterday, Mr. Manzah said the FCT command was “poised to take necessary action to stem the tide” of car theft and other activities of petty criminals.
He did not say if the command had been exempted from the IGP’s latest order to formations across the country.
Mounting roadblocks has been a matter of immense controversy for decades, with many rights activists describing it as illegal and a means of extortion.
Almost all Inspectors-General of Police in the past 20 years had ordered the removal of roadblocks, yet the practice failed to take hold.
Mr. Manzah gave several tips to vehicle owners across the federal capital, including parking their automobiles at safe places and ensuring they’re properly locked with immobilisers if equipped with such measures.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks

— 28th September 2017

The police in Abuja say they will continue to barricade roads across the Federal Capital Territory, citing soaring criminal activities. Anjuguri Manzah, spokesperson for the FCT command, said officers had been ordered to “embark on vigorous stop and search along the highways,” as part of police’s response to rising cases of criminality in Abuja and…

  • Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa

    — 28th September 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation,  Ohaneze Ndigbo, has announced the cancellation of the 2017 Igbo Day celebration in Bayelsa State. According to the group, instead of an elaborate celebration as they do annually in the state, the day would be marked indoors for sober reflections and prayers for unity and peace in…

  • FG negotiates with US on looted funds

    — 28th September 2017

    • Expects return of stolen money from UAE, Germany, others From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed plans to adopt a new approach to recover stolen funds stashed abroad. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, said the…

  • Nigeria to quit 90 organisations

    — 28th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria has begun a process to exit 90 international organisations out of 310 she currently belongs to. The decision is coming after accumulating backlog of $120 million in membership dues and other financial commitments, estimated at $70 million annually. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who disclosed this at the end…

  • Boko Haram: Cameroon deports 100,000 Nigerians

    — 28th September 2017

    Cameroon has deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees in the hope of stemming the spread of Boko Haram. The Human Rights Watch (HRW) made this known, yesterday. The group said in a report that the deportation defied a plea by the United Nations (UN) refugee agency not to return anyone to the North Eastern, where Boko Haram…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share