Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road

Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road

— 27th March 2018

• Injure policeman, 4 others, destroy vehicles

Fred Itua, Abuja 

Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, blocked the busy Airport Road in Abuja and disrupted free flow of vehicular movement along the route.

During the violent protest which lasted for over two hours, over 50 private vehicles were destroyed and vandalised, while a policeman and four other officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), were seriously injured.

The protest was against the backdrop of the demolition of Gosa Friday market along the airport road, by The Metropolitan Management Council, alongside the Department of Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The market was demolished last Saturday.

Trouble started when FCT officials revisited the demolished market. Upon the arrival of the FCTA team, the community began to protest and attacked people by throwing stones and all sorts of instruments. 

In the process, the community blocked the main road and deprived commuters from moving and burned tyres on the highway which consumed a car heading towards the Airport.

In the process, the rioters threw stones at policemen who retaliated with tear gas canisters.

It was observed that about four people who led the riot were caught and handed over to the police.

Speaking on the incident, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, said perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He said hoodlums will no be allowed to take over the territory, even as he vowed to continue with the demolitions in order to clean up the metropolis.

The minister, however, kept mum on the fate of owners of cars and other properties demolished during the mayhem.

