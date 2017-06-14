The Sun News
Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS

— 14th June 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016.

The NBS stated this in a crime statistics reported by Type and State in 2016 and posted on the bureau’s website yesterday in Abuja.

According to the bureau, the FCT and Lagos State reported the highest crime cases, while Katsina State and Abia had the lowest percentage share of total cases reported in 2016.

The bureau said the FCT reported 13,181 crime cases while Lagos State reported 45, 385 crimes.

The cases were categorised as offence against persons, offence against property, offence against lawful authority and offence against local Acts.

A breakdown of crime cases showed that FCT reported 2,984 cases of offence against persons, 9,350 cases against property, 843 cases against lawful authority and only four cases against local Acts.

The report said offence against persons were those offences against human beings such as murder, manslaughter, infanticide, concealment of birth, rape and other physical abuse, etc.

Offences against properties were those offences against human belongings, such as properties of any kind like stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretence, robbery, burglary and house breaking.

Offences against lawful authority include any offence committed against any establishment of the law e.g. failure to pay tax to the appropriate authority.

It explained that local Acts are those laws that we cannot enforce outside Nigeria – e.g. Liquor Act or Firearms Act.

Meanwhile, the bureau said Lagos State reported 15,426 cases of offence against persons; 22,885 cases of offence against property; 6,768 cases of offence against lawful authority and 306 cases of offence against local Acts.

The bureau further said a total of 125,790 cases were reported from the 36 states in 2016.

It stated that offence against property had the highest number of cases reported with 65,397 of such cases.

The bureau said offence against persons recorded 45,554 reported cases while offence against lawful authority and local Acts recorded the least with 12,144 and 2,695 reported cases,  respectively.

It stated Lagos State had the highest percentage share of total cases with 36.08 per cent and 45,385 cases recorded.

The bureau stated that FCT Abuja and Delta State followed closely with 10.48 per cent and 13,181 and 6.25 per cent and 7,867 cases recorded respectively.

It stated that Katsina State had the lowest percentage share of total cases reported with 0.10 per cent and 120 cases recorded.

The bureau added that Abia and Zamfara followed closely with 0.29 per cent and 364 cases and 0.38 per cent and 483 cases recorded, respectively.

