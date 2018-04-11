The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion
11th April 2018 - Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges
11th April 2018 - Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container
11th April 2018 - 2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari
11th April 2018 - Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja
11th April 2018 - CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking
11th April 2018 - UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of improved toilets in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Kwara: I’ll contest governorship seat if… – House Speaker
11th April 2018 - Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session
11th April 2018 - VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors
Home / National / Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion
NATIVES Abuja

Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion

— 11th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have warned against continued allocation of their ancestral lands by FCT administration to private property developers.

They said that such development, if not stopped, could posed a big threat to the continued existence of the Gbagyi ethnic group and might possibly lead to its extinction from the face of the earth.

Chairman of Garki Kingdom Elite Forum, Mr. John Bawa, at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday, accused the FCT administration of plot to dispossess the natives of their ancestral lands and subject them to “squatters” in their ancestral land.

Bawa’s words, “We won’t continue to fold our arms and watch our heritage being destroyed, and our ancestral homes, farmlands being allocated to private property developers by FCT administration without adequate compensation.

“Years of such practice had caused us huge loses. It had exposed us to varieties of menace and hazards. We received  inhuman, indiscriminate and inconsiderate treatment and

invasion of our lands resulting in the alteration of biosphere that caused outbreak of epidemics, rendered us homeless and deprived us of our source of livelihood.

“In as much we are committed to the unity of Nigeria, we must stress henceforth, that constant invasion and violation of our natural inclination towards peace is being stretched to the point that we might be left with the only option of revolts against the system.”

Meanwhile, spokesman of the original inhabitants association, Comrade Yusuf Yunusa, appealed to Federal Government to respond to the plight of the Abuja natives before they rise to defend themselves.

He said, “We have presented several requests to the FCT administration and the Federal Government on the plight of the Abuja natives but none was attended to. We have resolved not to go violent but continue to use the legitimate and peaceful means to pursue our course.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NATIVES Abuja

Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion

— 11th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have warned against continued allocation of their ancestral lands by FCT administration to private property developers. They said that such development, if not stopped, could posed a big threat to the continued existence of the Gbagyi ethnic group and might possibly lead to its extinction…

  • JUDGES Sokoto

    Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges

    — 11th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, swore-in four new judges that will serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal. Those sworn in as High Court Judges were Kabiru  Ibrahim Ahmad and Isah Mohammed Bargaja while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn-in as…

  • Benin City drowned BABY

    Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container

    — 11th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The death of an eight month old boy in a suburb of Benin City, the Edo State capital, has thrown neighbours and family into a state of confusion as to what happened and who was responsible for the incident. The baby had drowned and died inside a plastic water container in his…

  • PRESIDENT Buhari

    2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why he declared his intentions to run for a second term in office. The President had made the declaration on Monday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC). “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too…

  • Maj Gen David Ahmadu military SUMMIT

    Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja

    — 11th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army and its United States’ counterpart have concluded arrangements to host the 2018 African Land Forces Summit. The weeklong summit tagged “Unity Is Strength: Combatting Africa’s Security Challenges”, according to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share