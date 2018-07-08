Abuja go AGOG for EFCC/FCT FA “kick out corruption” football tournament

24 teams will participate in the maiden edition of the EFCC/FCT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION “Kick Out Corruption” competition.

The competition according to the Chairman of the FCT FA Organizing Committee Patrick Ngwaogu is aimed at sensitizing the youths on the need to stamp out corruption in society and also serving as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Commission, youth development and empowerment, sensitization and creating awareness among the citizenry on the anti corruption fight among others.

“The Competition involves all the Six Area Council of FCT, and it is restricted to players that have not played in any of the National Leagues before. It is the brain Child of the EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu” Ngwaogu said.

Ngwaogu who doubles as the FCT FA First Vice Chairman said all the 24 teams would be kitted by the organizers and both trophies, individual and team prizes would be distributed at the end of the tournament.

The 24 teams have been grouped into six, where two teams are expected to emerge at the end, to be joined by four best losers for the second round.

The Kick off date has been fixed for Sunday 18 July 2018.