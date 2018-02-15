The Sun News
Abuja, Cross River, Abia lead in within city transport fares – NBS

Abuja, Cross River, Abia lead in within city transport fares – NBS

— 15th February 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (N380), Cross River (N303.57) and Abia (N250.00) were states with the highest bus journey-fare-within-city.

In view of this, states with the lowest bus journey-fare-within-city were Bauchi (N96.67), Anambra (N112.67) and Borno (N120.00).

The Transport Fare Watch report for January 2018 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the bureau, average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 7.31% month-on-month and 49.69% year-on-year from N171.34 in December 2017 to N183.86 in January 2018.

It also stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 10.11% month-on-month and 32.09% year-on-year from N1,716.26 in December 2017 to N1,889.69 in January 2018.

“States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N5,625.00), Adamawa (N3,358.57) and Borno (N3,000.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Yobe (N1,150.00), Bayelsa (N1,122.73) and Katsina (N1,114.29).

Report on air passengers for specified routes single journey, revealed that the average price decreased by 0.99 percent  month-on- month and increased 7.34 percent year-on-year from N33,386.09 in December 2017 to N33,055.01 in January 2018.

FCT (N49,000.00), Edo (N41,000.00) and Lagos (N40,500.00) were states with the highest air fare, while Osun (N25,714.89), Taraba (N26,000.00) and Nasarawa (N26,000.00) had the lowest air fare.

