Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior among the staff, Eugene Ngwu, the incident resulted in a multiple accident. He told Daily Sun that all of them were lucky to survive. They, however, sustained various

degrees of injuries after they were rescued from the gutter. He recalled that while some of them who were unconscious were rushed to the nearest hospital, others returned home with injuries: “It was an incident I don’t want to remember again or wish it happens to my enemy.” The journalists were lucky to be alive to recount their ordeals but many others were not. Many who had accidents on the road were not lucky to tell their stories. On daily basis, crashes on the Airport Road, which have become a common and regular occurrence, have assumed alarming dimension. Morning, afternoon and night, the situation remained the same -deaths, crashes. Different kinds of vehicles had been seen buried inside the shallow gutters. They sometimes turned upside down, while trapped human beings cried for assistance. READ ALSO: FRSC blames construction companies for road accidents

Many that defiled the repeated caution and measures to use the pedestrian bridge have contributed to the increase as they become victims of hit and run motorists while carelessly crossing the major roads. Crash incidents have been on the increase, not even the visible presence and the stationary or patrolling operational vehicles belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) could stem the tide on the Airport Road. Although the FRSC FCT Command could not easily lay its hands on the casualty statistics, the major and minor crashes on the Airport Road has made the smoothly tarred road a highway to hell.

Blame the crash incidents on human factors like over speeding, fatigue, impatience and overloading, you would not be far from the reality. Blame it on environmental or mechanical factors like faulty vehicles, burst tyres and insensitivity this is also correct.