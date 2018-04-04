The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Abuja agog for festival of local cuisines
4th April 2018 - Tears, anguish, protests as FCT demolishes Goza village market
4th April 2018 - FCT sensitises Fulani, herdsmen on peaceful coexistence
4th April 2018 - Churches, CSOs lead advocacy for voters’ registration in FCT
4th April 2018 - Dankwambo: 56 cannons for architect of Gombe’s transformation
4th April 2018 - Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain
4th April 2018 - Kebbi council chairman resigns  
4th April 2018 - Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees
4th April 2018 - Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 
4th April 2018 - Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips
Home / Abuja Metro / Abuja agog for festival of local cuisines

Abuja agog for festival of local cuisines

— 4th April 2018

…I don’t joke with jollof rice -Wizkid

Okwe Obi

The array of tasty cuisines on display at the maiden edition of festival of local foods and drinks held recently in Abuja was a clear pointer to the rich culinary of the country.

Even from afar, visitors and passers-by could easily perceive the aroma of enticing foods adorning different stands and those with good appetite no doubt had swell time.

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC), on March 17, organised a cuisine festival tagged “Nigerian flavour” as a way of promoting the culture of consuming “Made-in-Nigeria” foods and drinks.

The environment was indeed a sight to behold as everywhere was lit with eye-catching decorations while professional chefs in their own right showcased their culinary skills. 

Notable cuisines on display were amala, tuwo shinkafa, ewa aganyi, party jollof rice, adalu, moin-moin, pounded yam and egusi soup, oha soup, abacha and ugba and efo riro.

Others were starch and banga soup, ofada rice, nkwobi, akara and pap as well as kilishi and suya.    

Visitors said some of the cuisines took less time and effort to prepare, while some others were more delightful to taste, more flavourful and satisfying. 

Not even the gate fee pegged at N1,000 for those that bought online and N2,000 at the venue could deter Abuja fun seekers as they thronged Harrow Park, Wuse 2, where they bought assorted items and ate satisfactorily. Surprisingly, even those who never wanted to comply due to the gate fee eventually found themselves doing the needful. 

The highly elated Director General of NTDC, Folurunsho Coker, who was overwhelmed by the turnout and by extension, the success of the event said the programme was intended to promote Nigerian cuisine, create jobs, open doors of opportunities for people to invest in the sector. 

According to him, the “Ministry of Information and Culture has an annual calendar and part of that annual calendar is that the NTDC should do something with the domestic tourism agenda which was to promote the millions of cultural expression which is the food and beverages, the culinary delight of Nigeria.

“It is all about what we had in Nigeria that we are trying to make the best of it. Our food, fashion, weather and music are all great; and we have chosen a Saturday afternoon in the city of Abuja to celebrate our culinary.”

Coker described Nigeria as king of culinary in Sub-Sahara Africa but decried the manner some Nigerians jettisoned their culture.

“If we do not consume what we make, we will consume what other people make which means that we are transferring our income into the earnings of others especially outside the country. So, this domestic tourism agenda is in line with buy and support Nigeria. It is made in Nigeria by our people to keep our earnings local.

“The cheapest holiday you can ever have is the Nigerian holiday. There is no foreign exchange, roaming charges, and visa and there is no queuing in any embassy. So, we need to believe in what we have here and that is the only way we can grow the global brand that we currently consume,” the DG enthused.

On her part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Grace Isu-Gekpe, assured that the ministry will continue to showcase the rich heritage of Nigeria through food, beverages, music.

“When I came on board, I had a meeting with my chief executive and we agreed to have a national calendar and the plan was for January to July especially in Abuja so that people will know what we are doing.

“What you are seeing are things produced by us and it is an avenue to empower investors. So this thing is going to happen as frequent as we want it to happen. 

“It is our plan that every month, we can have activities from the ministry. So it is a pilot programme.”

She disclosed that an inventory of all the participants was taken while those interested in export would be linked with funding agencies like Bank of Industry as well as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, who thrilled guests at the occasion told Daily Sun that jollof rice is his favourite meal.

“I love jollof rice. I don’t play with my jollof rice. I eat fufu too but with specie of soup,” he quipped.

President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Rabo Saleh, who commended the initiative however, said that it was not enough to organize cuisine without fixing deplorable roads, making electricity constant and security relatively encouraging.

The tourism practitioner said the industry thrives when basic infrastructure is on ground. “A lot can be achieved in the tourism business if the government can provide good roads, power to run our hotels and while the private sector drives the economy.”

To jazz up the event, eating competition was organised. Some foreigners told our correspondent that Nigerians should cultivate the culture of believing in what they have, while guarding it jealously.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo unfair to Buhari –APC chieftain

— 4th April 2018

• APC won’t win 2019 elections, says Ebonyi  chairman Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Nasiru Danu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo as being unfair in his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of his  inauguration as a member of the APC Technical…

  • Kebbi council chairman resigns  

    — 4th April 2018

    • Over alleged financial irregularities Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Chairman of Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, has resigned from office over alleged financial irregularities.  Daily Sun gathered that the chairman, who was elected on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform about 10 months ago, did not give concrete reasons for his resignation. The…

  • Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees

    — 4th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday dissolved the Caretaker Committees in the 18 local government areas of the state. This followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committees. The House, at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, David Oloyelogun, asked the committees to handover to the various directors of…

  • Wike approves committee for Rumuokoro market, park 

    — 4th April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the establishment of a committee for the management of Rumuokoro Market and Park. A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor directed the committee members, including Chief Owhonda Emmanuel (chairman), Mrs Ifeoma Rose Ayeoze (Non Indigenous Traders Union Rep) (member), Mrs Rose Nwanwa Okoro…

  • Lawyers, senior citizens raise the alarm over Ayade’s foreign trips

    — 4th April 2018

    • Governor not missing –Aide Judex Okoro, Calabar Lawyers and some senior citizens in Cross River State have raised the alarm over the long absence of Governor Ben Ayade from the state since first week of March 2018, fuelling speculations about his state of health. Daily Sun investigation revealed Ayade had embarked on frequent foreign…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share