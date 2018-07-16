Abubakar – Dogara: group commends bauchi CP for averting bloody clash

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, Arewa Youth Development Foundation (AYDF), has commended the Bauchi State CP for averting a clash by supporters of Governor Mohammed Abubakar and Speaker Dogara Yakubu in the State at the weekend.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Bauchi, acting Chairman of the group, Idris Musa, flanked by the Secretary, Engr. Emmanuel Isheni, said they organised a solidarity rally in Support of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, billed for Saturday, 14th July, 2018, in Dass LGA.

Musa said they got wind that another group was sponsored to hold a similar rally, same time and same venue against Dogara.

He said but for the timely intervention of Bauchi CP , there would have be a clash which could have led to loss of lives.

He said: “we want to show our profound gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi CP for his professionalism in resolving the clash that might have happen.

“If we had come out for our rally, there would have been a clash between the two groups and this could have led to the loss of lives during that rally.”

Musa said that they had it on record that the same politicians who allegedly paid some youth N1,500 each, to stage a rally on 9th July, 2018 against Dogara at Government House, Bauchi, for reasons which are baseless, although it was unsuccessful, hired some youth again from Bauchi to Dass LGA to stage another rally against the Speaker.

“Their rally was scheduled to take place the same time and at the same venue with our own. This made Bauchi CP to nullify all the rallies to avoid clash, destruction of life and properties,” he stated.

According to him, the group knows the people whom he termed, “ill politicians” who do not want peace and progress of the region. “We assure you that those mischief politicians are politically dead but don’t want to go down alone that is why they want to malign our great leader, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.”

The acting Chairman said that the Speaker, who represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency, has provided roads, schools, electricity, dams, bridges, empowered youth and women, among many others for the people.

He added that Dogara also singlehandedly sponsored the establishment of North-East Development Commission.

Musa told newsmen that the magnanimity of Yakubu Dogara encompasses those who know him and does who do not know him.

“He has proved beyond reasonable doubt,” he stated, “that he is a reliable Leader who carried everyone along irrespective of tribe, religious affiliation and geographical location.

“We want to make it categorically clear that, we, the Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Bauchi State Chapter are firmly behind him (Dogara) and we pledge our support from now to his future political career.”