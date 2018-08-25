The system here works, like a normal society. What is your perception about Nigeria compared to what obtains here, and how can Nigeria work?

I grew up to know Nigeria as a country with lots of hope. I was influenced by the thoughts of one man, the great Zik of Africa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obodo Dike, and the great African leader, Dr. Joseph Aggrey of Ghana whose histories influenced me. I believed that if they could make it regardless of the fact that they had no support, then I could too. I never gave up. Nigerians of my generations, especially in Ekiti, did the same thing. The first three graduates never went to the university. That is why I teach about big people at my university.

Education is pivotal and in Nigeria, the education system is very poor. That is why we have the problems. With quality education, we can conquer poverty, ignorance and leap up in life. The Nigerian government is not giving to education its rightful percentage. UNESCO advised that 26% of their budget should be given to education but the military reduced it to 7% and since then it has not improved, even with the present government. That is why public schools in Nigerian dish out local education and award local certificates.