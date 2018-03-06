The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike
6th March 2018 - Election Sequencing: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, others dragged to court
6th March 2018 - Economic recovery: Minister solicits support of Nigerians
6th March 2018 - Fulani herdsmen kill 24 in Benue community, sack village
6th March 2018 - BREAKING: Meningitis kills over 40 in Jigawa
6th March 2018 - JUST IN: Senate summons Aviation minister, Sirika over air mishaps
6th March 2018 - Gunmen kill native, Fulani cattle rearer in Plateau
6th March 2018 - BREAKING: North Korea agrees to nuclear freeze
6th March 2018 - Niger bridge collapse: I make N500,000 profit monthly, says food vendor
6th March 2018 - Saudi to open airspace to India-Israel flights – Netanyahu
Home / National / ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike

ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike

— 6th March 2018

Abdullahi Hassan,Zaria

Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Ahmadu Bello University branch, says it has  withdrawn from the three month strike embarked on by the National Union of the association, passing a vote of no confidence on the executives.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday at university’s campus in Zaria, branch chairman of the Union Malam Bello Iliyasu said the withdrawal was necessary in view of what he suggests are its futility and inconsistencies in the course of the Association.

“This withdrawal is with immediate effect. Therefore, members are directed to resume work on 7th  March, 2018,” the Association stated.

The Congress also accused the leadership of SSANU of misleading members, “instead of pursuing issues that border on the welfare and wellbeing of members,”Iliyasu said, “there are busy dissipating energy and resources in promoting intra-union crisis.”

The Association said the purported letter of expulsion transmitted to the branch Chairman of the Union  was a national embarrassment as due process was not followed as contained in article 20 of the Association’s constitution.

“The case is before the court; congress in session, therefore, resolved that the said purported letter of expulsion was ill-conceived, Illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void and of no effect,’’ Bello maintained.

He said the six members suspended earlier by the branch have been enemies of peace and stability in SSANU.

“The disciplinary committee set to try them found them wanting and recommended their expulsion from the union,” the chairman explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike

— 6th March 2018

Abdullahi Hassan,Zaria Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Ahmadu Bello University branch, says it has  withdrawn from the three month strike embarked on by the National Union of the association, passing a vote of no confidence on the executives. Addressing a press conference Tuesday at university’s campus in Zaria, branch chairman of the Union Malam…

  • Election Sequencing: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, others dragged to court

    — 6th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A lawyer, Mr. Chyma Anthony, has is suing President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation to a Federal High court in Abuja, to among other things, demand that the court determine whether the…

  • Economic recovery: Minister solicits support of Nigerians

    — 6th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, has urged private and public organisations in the country to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policy towards recovering the country’s economy. She expressed the commitment of the Buhari administration in tackling head-on the monster of corruption and unemployment that…

  • Fulani herdsmen kill 24 in Benue community, sack village

    — 6th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi At least 24 people, including children, women and the elderly, have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the herdsmen, who came into the community, through the Ado Local Government axis, invaded the village at about 3:00p.m., on Monday, and started…

  • BREAKING: Meningitis kills over 40 in Jigawa

    — 6th March 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Over 40 children are reported dead as a result of outbreak of a disease suspected to be cerebral spinal meningitis (CSM) in Majia town under Taura local government area of Jigawa State. Investigation by Daily Sun reporter, at the town, ‎revealed that the victims started with complains of fever and numbness in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share