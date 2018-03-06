ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike

Abdullahi Hassan,Zaria

Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Ahmadu Bello University branch, says it has withdrawn from the three month strike embarked on by the National Union of the association, passing a vote of no confidence on the executives.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday at university’s campus in Zaria, branch chairman of the Union Malam Bello Iliyasu said the withdrawal was necessary in view of what he suggests are its futility and inconsistencies in the course of the Association.

“This withdrawal is with immediate effect. Therefore, members are directed to resume work on 7th March, 2018,” the Association stated.

The Congress also accused the leadership of SSANU of misleading members, “instead of pursuing issues that border on the welfare and wellbeing of members,”Iliyasu said, “there are busy dissipating energy and resources in promoting intra-union crisis.”

The Association said the purported letter of expulsion transmitted to the branch Chairman of the Union was a national embarrassment as due process was not followed as contained in article 20 of the Association’s constitution.

“The case is before the court; congress in session, therefore, resolved that the said purported letter of expulsion was ill-conceived, Illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void and of no effect,’’ Bello maintained.

He said the six members suspended earlier by the branch have been enemies of peace and stability in SSANU.

“The disciplinary committee set to try them found them wanting and recommended their expulsion from the union,” the chairman explained.