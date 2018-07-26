Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Ibrahim, yesterday, asked Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their own interest.

Ibrahim said failure to comply would lead to their immediate expulsion. The lawmaker who represents Katsina South also said he had it on good authority that the plot to impeach President Buhari would have commenced today (Thursday).

Ibrahim, who appeared to have spoken the minds of other APC lawmakers, said developments in and around the National Assembly have shown that Saraki and Dogara could no longer be trusted in the fold of APC members.