– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara
26th July 2018 - Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki
26th July 2018 - Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG
26th July 2018 - Buhari, AGF sued over Presidential Executive Order 6
26th July 2018 - Ngige dares Oshiomhole: I’m not afraid of expulsion
26th July 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Ambode tasks FG on ports outside Lagos
26th July 2018 - Three months after cultists’ attacks in Bayelsa no justice yet for teenage victim
26th July 2018 - Iwobi strikes new N33m weekly deal
26th July 2018 - Ekiti poll and matters arising
26th July 2018 - TINA OKOLI 08022708455
Home / Cover / National / Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara
ABU IBRAHIM

Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara

— 26th July 2018

Abu Ibrahim said: “They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.”

Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Ibrahim, yesterday, asked Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their own interest.

Ibrahim said failure to comply would lead to their immediate expulsion. The lawmaker who represents Katsina South also said he had it on good authority that the plot to impeach President Buhari would have commenced today (Thursday).

READ ALSO: Plot to impeach Buhari: Group raises alarm of plan to discredit Dogara

Ibrahim, who appeared to have spoken the minds of other APC lawmakers, said developments in and around the National Assembly have shown that Saraki and Dogara could no longer be trusted in the fold of APC members.

Speaking specifically about the defection of 13 senators and 37 House of Representative members from the APC, Ibrahim, who doubles as chairman of Buhari Support Group, said the defections were not only expected but did not come to him as a shock.

He said he made the calculation and came to the conclusion that at least 13 senators will leave the APC.

He noted that the only defection he did not anticipate was the Sokoto State senator, Abdullahi Danbaba.

“I know that those who take Saraki like god will go. This is because wherever Saraki goes they will go.
But the mistake they have made is failure to realise that politics is local.

“Nobody will say Isa Misau and Suleiman Nazif (two Bauchi State senators) were voted because of Saraki. They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.”

He was categorical that the alleged plot to impeach President Buhari “would have started on Thursday” (today)

He said: “Everybody was planning. We know they were planning.

“They realised and learnt that we know. They knew that if they had remained up till today (Wednesday) a lot of things would have happened.

“We were planning. This is the National Assembly the only place political parties meet. We were planning. Saraki and Dogara should resign today or the APC should send them away. They are no longer APC members.

“The only reason Saraki and Dogara have not left the APC is that they know that if they leave they will lose their seats. But we will force them to leave.

“Left to me, I will recommend to APC to expel them.

“They are no longer needed in the party. We will be cured of cancer if they leave.

“I am asking Saraki and Dogara to leave APC today. I will meet Oshiomhole to expel them. Let them leave APC. Saraki and Dogara should leave APC today.”

Ibrahim insisted that the departure of Saraki and Dogara will not affect the electoral chances of the party.

“My position is that Saraki and Dogara should leave the APC. We can no longer trust or discuss APC issues with them again. We cannot afford to continue to habour moles in our mist. Let people be courageous enough and be honest to themselves. We will not miss them.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABU IBRAHIM

Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara

— 26th July 2018

Abu Ibrahim said: “They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.” Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Ibrahim, yesterday, asked Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of…

  • ANSWERED QUESTIONS

    Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki

    — 26th July 2018

    Saraki, who offered the explanation through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said all the issues and questions raised in the police invitation letter were answered. Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, revealed why he did not honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to their station in…

  • EKWEREMADU CHALLENGE

    Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG

    — 26th July 2018

    “The Presidency has deployed all manner of undercut methods to deal with what it perceived as the Ekweremadu Challenge,” it said in a statement. Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has warned the Federal Government that Ndigbo would not take it kindly should any harm befall the Deputy…

  • PRESIDENTIAL EXECUTIVE

    Buhari, AGF sued over Presidential Executive Order 6

    — 26th July 2018

    The plaintiffs averred that the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 is a needless and unjustifiable interference into the rights of citizens… Godwin Tsa, Abuja The controversy trailing the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on the preservation of assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences has taken a…

  • AFRAID OF SUSPENSIONS

    Ngige dares Oshiomhole: I’m not afraid of expulsion

    — 26th July 2018

    Ngige said, “In a party that we formed and brought them in? The man is talking out of ignorance. I’m not afraid of suspension.” Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said he is not afraid of suspension in a party in which he is a founding member. He…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share