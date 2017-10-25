ABU ‘97 class reunites, celebrates love, achievement

By Fred Ezeh

It was a moment of laughter, hugs, handshakes, memories, exchange of business cards and other pleasantries as 1997 accounting graduates of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, reunited in Abuja. The event was meant to celebrate themselves and collective achievements.

There was a lot to eat and drink- lavish foods, drinks, entertainment for everybody. Even non-members who were at the event, had reason to join the party at some point.

It was the memory of two decades of graduation from ABU, which they said, has been a wonderful and memorable journey, filled with amazing exploits, achievements and testimonies.

Soothing songs rent the air, while red carpet was rolled out for all the guests to take pictures and perhaps, answer few questions from journalists. Photographers struggle to take memorable and highlight pictures of the event for posterity.

But before the commencement of the event, opportunity was provided for reintroduction. To the greatest surprise of all, in their midst were captains of industries, pastors, politicians, directors in the civil service, businessmen and women, military and other security personnel.

They attributed the amazing achievements and exploits to the good and quality education they received from ABU some 20 years ago.

The event which was the 2017 reunion dinner also afforded them the opportunity to reflect on how fair life has been to them, two decades after leaving school.

They freely and constructively discussed the current state of Nigerian economy, education and political transition, particularly the perceived wrong economic policies of the Federal Government, which they said visited poverty and hardship on Nigerians.

While some offered superior suggestions, others insisted on the idea of restructuring, which they were convinced will provide the answers to Nigeria’s snail pace of development.

It was, however, corroborated by the Dean, School of Post-graduate studies, Nasarawa State university, Keffi, Prof. Abubakar Arua.

He said it was untrue that the quality of the Nigerian education has dropped, justifying his position with the amazing inventions and exploits of Nigerian students both in local and foreign institutions.

He thus appealed to the government to realign their educational policies and programmes so that competent hands could come and transform the system for good.

Bala Bello, who is the Executive Director, Corporate Services, NEXIM Bank, was grateful to God for keeping him alive to see his old course mates two decades after graduation.

He thanked the organizers and promised to support any course that would strengthen the existing peace and unity among them, so they would continue to record appreciable growth and development, individually and collectively.

Jemila Yusuf, an accountant with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was also full of gratitude to God and the organizers for such a remarkable moment of reunion. He prayed that God grant eternal peace to their colleagues that have passed to great beyond.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the organizing committee, Kayode Ajiga, told Abuja Metro that the significance of the reunion was to provide a relaxed opportunity for the course mates to meet their old friends and possibly recall with nostalgia, the school life and how things have changed for good.