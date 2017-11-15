The Sun News
Home / Health / Abstinence best way to prevent STDs

Abstinence best way to prevent STDs

— 15th November 2017

By Job Osazuwa

The Society for Family Health (SFH) has rolled out five new variants of Flex condoms to preach against unhealthy sex among partners.
The non-profit organisation focuses on implementing programmes in reproductive health, prevention and treatment of Human Immune Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), maternal and child health in Nigeria among others.
At the launch, the Managing Director/CEO, Society for Family Health, Nigeria, Bright Ekweremadu, said the new Flex condom, packs the best of precision manufacturing and stylish design with top class craftsmanship and functionality to deliver extra sensation for maximum pleasure.
He gave assurance that partners could have sex with the new products without the fear of contracting sexual transmitted diseases and prevention of unwanted pregnancies.
He added that brand flex is positioned to address the emotional needs of a unique set of consumers: who are young, adventurous and trendy, while they also enjoy active fitness lifestyle; fun-filled life; seek maximum pleasure from sex, revel in the fulfilment of upward mobility without risks.
Said he: “While most of them are aged between 20 to 35; they are broadly married and singles and ready-to-mingle. These are the folks Flex is designed for.
“With its unique performance and boasting of the internationally tested latex, these new products will be accepted by discerning consumers.”
He said Flex condoms comply with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and international standards, with each batch of products electronically tested both at the manufacturer’s world-class laboratory and in Nigeria by Federal Ministry of Health.

