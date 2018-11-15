Matters are coming to a head. The distraught and embattled former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), is set to revolt against his traducers and oppressors. For nearly three years, the man has been held in protective custody by the Department of State Services (DSS). Operatives of the security outfit had, on December 29, 2015, arrested him on allegations of illegal possession of arms. They were later to expand the charges to include money laundering. Apart from seeing him as a threat to national security, he is being asked to account for some $2.1 billion set aside for arms procurement during the Goodluck Jonathan presidency. The arms were to be deployed to the fight against Boko Haram, which constitutes real and potent danger to life and property in the country.

The DSS is alleging that Dasuki diverted the said fund meant for arms procurement to other uses that were unrelated to the purpose for which it was earmarked. They call that misappropriation, and Dasuki is being asked to explain this to the courts. The former NSA appears ready for the charges. But then, he did not have to be in detention to do that. That was why his lawyers have been applying for bail on his behalf. Besides, the alleged offences for which Dasuki is being tried are bailable. The man, therefore, has the right to his freedom while waiting for the wheel of justice to roll to its logical conclusion.

But the snag here is that Dasuki has been denied his right to freedom. Since his arrest and detention in December 2015, the former NSA had been granted bail six times by the courts. Before October 4, 2016, when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice granted him bail, Dasuki had earlier been granted bail by four different High Courts. All the court orders were ignored by the DSS. Then, on July 2, 2018, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted him yet another bail and declared his detention as illegal. The judge held that Dasuki’s detention amounted to violation of his right to liberty. The court equally ruled that when you put all the charges preferred against Dasuki together, they do not justify the ongoing abrogation of his rights, which the DSS is embarking upon. It, therefore, charged the DSS to release him on bail and invite him over for further questioning any time it has reason to do so. Obviously, the DSS was not impressed by the position of the court. It therefore, as before, shunned the court order.