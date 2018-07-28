– The Sun News
Abramovic

Abramovich plots secret transfers for Sarri

— 28th July 2018

Roman Abramovich will meet Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to plot further signings for new manager Maurizio Sarri, reports say.

Chelsea, who won the Premier League in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte, have signed just two players this summer, Jorginho and Rob Green.

With their domestic rivals signing a number of players, Chelsea are at risk of slipping behind ahead of Sarri’s first season in England.

But according to the Evening Standard, owner Abramovich will meet Chelsea chief Granovskaia today to discuss their transfer targets for the remainder of the window.

READ ALSO NFF acknowledges video on Yusuf, says it has begun preliminary investigation

The Blues continue their pre-season preparations with a fixture against Inter Milan in Nice and Abramovich will use the match as an opportunity to sit down with Granovskaia and go through their options in the market.

New manager Sarri will hope Chelsea can bolster his squad at Stamford Bridge with several more signings and Daniele Rugani, the Italy defender, is a top target.

The Times say officials from Chelsea have travelled to Turin to try to finalise a deal for Rugani, who is valued at £40million by Juventus.

Former Napoli boss Sarri is also a known admirer of star striker Gonzalo Higuain, but Chelsea will have to beat AC Milan to sign the Argentina international.

Sarri, meanwhile, is said to be ‘bemused’ by Chelsea’s decision to sign veteran goalkeeper Green on a free transfer.

The former England player spent last season at Huddersfield Town but did not feature for the club. He has signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

‘It has been a whirlwind 24 hours,’ Green said. ‘You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

‘It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.’

 

 

