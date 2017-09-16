The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - ABORTED DREAM
16th September 2017 - SOLDIERS ALSO CRY
16th September 2017 - DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND
16th September 2017 - Men and the blame game
16th September 2017 - I was hoping that she won’t want to marry me because I wasn’t ready as I didn’t have enough money –Husband, I saw him as a mature man. I had no other thoughts as I was underage at that time –Wife
16th September 2017 - Natural medicine and health disorders (1)
16th September 2017 - My mistakes made me
16th September 2017 - Nigeria’s inflation figures drop to 16.01%
16th September 2017 - Oil prices rise to $56 as demand outlook brightens
16th September 2017 - Bakers want FG to intervene in high cost of baking materials
Home / Cover / Lifeline / ABORTED DREAM

ABORTED DREAM

— 16th September 2017

Untold story of 12-year-old boy shot dead in Owerri market demolition

  • He was waiting to enter seminary this September – Mother

From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

But for cruel fate, Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by security agents during the demolition of the Eke- Ukwu three weeks ago, would have started his junior secondary school this week at a seminary school. He graduated from primary six last July at East Academy Nursery and Primary school in Owerri. So that singular bullet extinguished the hope of the family whose only son wanted to be a catholic priest.

Tragic incident

Since that tragic incident, the house of the Ibeanusis has become a beehive of activities as people from all walks of life have been trooping to the place at 18 Oguamanam Street, off Douglas Road, Owerri, to pay their last respects and to condole with the family. Getting Mrs. Ogechukwu Ibeanusi, his distraught mother, to speak on the death of her only son, was quite a Herculean task.

“My husband and I were in one of our shops at the shopping plaza in the demolition zone, trying to evacuate the goods in the shop because my husband deals in phone accessories,” she said while recalling the tragic incident. “Because the state government has already started the demolition that morning, Somtochukwu and his elder sister, Mmesoma, were sent to pack the goods in one of our shops in the same area also being demolished.

It’s while carrying out that instruction that the boy was killed in controversial circumstances. Controversial because opinions are divided as to whether his death was from a deliberate shot or circumstantial, from stray bullet, as being claimed in some quarters.

How it happened

The woman recounted details of how the tragedy began to unravel. “As we were still busy trying to pack out our goods, some of our neighbours rushed in and called my husband and whispered something to him and he left with them immediately, but I did not know what it was all about. I did not know that my only son has been killed. After a while, some people that I know in the neigbhourhood came and asked me to follow them to our house. I refused and told them that my husband just left and our goods were still at the plaza which is being demolished. But they persuaded me to follow them to the house.”

On reaching there she learnt that her only son has been shot, but that was half of the story. The naked truth was when, in company of relatives and sympathizers, she got to the Federal Medical Centre where he was rushed to after the shooting. “When I saw his lifeless body I knew that my world has collapsed,” she said.

“Somtochukwu was a covenant child,” she informed Saturday Sun. “The devil did not want him to be born but God was with him and he was eventually born. I called him Somtochukwu (Join me/Follow me to praise God) because he was declared dead after six months when he was born but God brought him to life. He was very talented but for his death he would have entered the seminary this month because he wanted to be a catholic priest but all that is now gone”.

She said that the family had handed over the matter to God. Although none of the relations agreed to speak on the matter, Ikechukwu Oha who was an eyewitness disclosed that Somtochukwu was allegedly shot by soldiers.

“We were standing close to the multi-line motor company close to Douglas by Mbaise road when suddenly soldiers in an army vehicle with a mounted gunnery started shooting indiscriminately by turning the mounted gun in all directions,” he recalled. “We started running; we were all running to escape as bullets were flying in all directions and Somtochukwu was among those who were running. I think he must  have been hit by the bullet. From where I was, I saw one of the army personnel speaking to the man in the vehicle with the mounted gunnery when it dawned on them that someone had been shot. But after their conversation the soldier who had been manning that vehicle was asked to come out. As he came out, he entered an army jeep and he was driven out from the scene and another soldier was asked to take over the vehicle with the mounted gunnery.”

Initially, it was not clear who was shot, he added. They were to discover that after things had calmed down. Ugochukwu Mere who also witnessed the incident confirmed that Somtochukwu was killed by stray bullet from the soldiers’ gunfire. According to him, “there was indiscriminate shooting on that day particularly by the soldiers and as people were running helter-skelter, it was in that confusion that he was hit by stray bullet. About eight other persons were equally hit by stray bullets on that sad day but only the boy died.”

Traders’ complaints

Meanwhile, traders at the new market at Egbeada where the state government has relocated the demolished Eke-Ukwu Owerri have complained of lack of sufficient stalls to accommodate them.

One of them, Madam Adanma Ejiogu, who sells foodstuffs said that though the governor had promised to give stalls free to traders for three months before they start paying, the stalls are not enough.

“The stalls are not enough and everybody is struggling to get a space to put their tables unlike at Eke Ukwu Owerri where all have shops,” she said. “And again we do not have customers as we used to have at Eke Ukwu Owerri, because most people don’t come here due to the distance.”

Mrs. Monica Amadi, who sells smoked fish managed to get a space but like Ejiogu she also lamented low business patronage. Most buyers now prefer to go to Relief market since the demolition of Eke- Ukwu Owerri, she said. “This place is a bit far from the city centre,” she said. “Only those who patronise us here are mostly from this area.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABORTED DREAM

— 16th September 2017

Untold story of 12-year-old boy shot dead in Owerri market demolition He was waiting to enter seminary this September – Mother From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI But for cruel fate, Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by security agents during the demolition of the Eke- Ukwu three weeks ago, would…

  • SOLDIERS ALSO CRY

    — 16th September 2017

    10,000 rendered homeless as govt. demolishes Suleja’s old military barracks You’ve ruined our lives  – Ex-soldiers You’re illegal occupants – Niger govt. From JOHN ADAMS, MINNA After much bickering, and controversies, the Niger State government, has rolled out bulldozers to demolish the over 50-year-old military settlement, Rafinsayin, in Suleja Local Government area of the state….

  • DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND

    — 16th September 2017

    Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland,  sits on one of the foremost and powerful royal stools in Yorubaland. But even before ascending the throne of the unique Egba people, who hold the distinction of having produced two of Nigeria’s former heads of state and leading lights in diverse sectors, the former Army…

  • My mistakes made me

    — 16th September 2017

    In the beginning, all and sundry were fearful that he was going to turn out a roadside tailor and join the bandwagon. Yomi Awoyemi, the creative director of Yormages, as he would always refer to himself, beat all odds and turned out to be among the best. He perfected his act by making as many…

  • Nigeria’s inflation figures drop to 16.01%

    — 16th September 2017

    Data from the National Bureau of Statistics have shown that inflation figures tumbled for the seventh consecutive month in 2017 to 16.01 per cent at the end of August 2017 “Consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.01 percent (year-on-year) in August 2017,” according to the NBS report released on Friday. “This was…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share