Abiakpo wins Ikot Ekpene Ward One football tournament

Favour Onwuka

In a bid to bring Ikot Ekpene Ward 1 youths together, a lover of soccer has organised a football competition. The competition which had six teams competed at State College football pitch, Abak Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State.

According to the initiator Marshall Udoh, the reason for organising this competition is to bring out the best in our youths through football and also for them to come together in love. “The essence of hosting this event was to keep the youths united through football and to bring out the best and talented among them.”

At the end of the competition, Abiakpo team emerged the winner after defeating Utu Edem Isong through a penalty shoot. They went home with the trophy and cash prize.

The tournament was also used to honour the victory of Unyime Etim in the just concluded Akwa-Ibom State chairmanship election as the executive chairman, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Council.

Also Chief Elijah Ifot, Ufokeyio Ikot Ekpene, Ama Nti Mkpo Ikot Obong Itoro and Dakada Ambassador, Marshal Udoh, Iroko tree of Ikot Ekpene was honoured with an Award.

Marshall Udoh appreciated God for the grace and mercy though out the tournament and also thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the event. He called on all the youth to embrace peace, unity and togetherness, adding “crime doesn’t pay. He promised to make the football tournament yearly and 2018 edition will be greater than this.