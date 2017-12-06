Abia women in Lagos inaugurate umio
— 6th December 2017
By Christine Onwuachumba
The Lagos Chapter of the women wing of Abia State Town Unions Association had its maiden outing on Saturday, November 18.
The occasion, which also doubled as the launch of the associations uniform was held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It attracted the cream of Abia indigenes both within and outside Lagos State.
The occasion was chaired by Chief Chidi Ajaegbu, former ICAN President
Chief Ajaegbu in his opening speech, speaking in Igbo expressed his happiness at the concept behind the organisation. He charged the women to also launch a similar association in Umuahia, Abia State capital and also enjoined them to support projects back home in their state.
He challenged them to do more than launching uniform, asking them to emphasize more on humanity.
As a mandatory Igbo tradition in every occasion, kolanuts were shared and the gathering blessed by the President-General of Abia State Town Unions Association, Lagos and South East, Engineer Emmanuel Ekwuribe.
Dr Chinwe Okafor, the guest speaker, delivered a sermon titled The Important Role of a Woman in the Family.
Okafor, a consultant ophthalmologist and retired Commissioner of Police, elaborated on several ways women can help their husbands. Citing scriptural verses, she enjoined women to emulate Sarah who obeyed Abraham and called him lord.
Most times we misunderstand the word respect. Respect does not mean spending money in the house, paying school fees, house rent, NEPA bill or buying food in the house, she preached. The reason you need to respect him is because of his position as your own husband. If you really want to enjoy your marriage, that is the first thing you must learn to do. Our mothers were calling their husbands Nnam ukwu or Ogam as Sarah called Abraham lord in I Peter 3:6. Everyman wants to be Oga in his own house.
The event also featured cultural entertainment such as songs and dance by various groups including indigenous dance group from Abia State.
