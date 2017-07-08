Abia Warriors mourn late Supporters Club Chairman

The Management of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, has sympathized with the family of Uche Mbanaso, Chairman of the Supporters Club who passed on recently after a brief illness.

In a statement issued in Umuahia, Abia Warriors described the loss of Mbanaso popularly known as “KOTIKO” as unfortunate coming at a time the club needed his leadership qualities to continue to excel.

While urging his family and the entire supporters club members to bear the loss with fortitude, Management promised that it would be actively involved in the arrangements to ensure he would be given a befitting burial.

KOTIKO died late last month in Umuahia after a brief illness, leaving to mourn him his wife, children and a host of other relations.