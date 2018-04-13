The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Abia varsity’s best graduating optometry doctor: How health challenge inspired me to study medicine
13th April 2018 - Pomp as Emelumba joins Imo House of Reps race
13th April 2018 - Obasanjo winning it for Buhari
13th April 2018 - Looters’ lists and grandstanding of yesteryear
13th April 2018 - Why we lifted suspension on Oando’s shares –SEC
13th April 2018 - MSMEs critical to national devt, job creation –Osinbajo 
13th April 2018 - CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund
13th April 2018 - Unity Bank launches UniFi to empower youths
13th April 2018 - Why vacant homes, yet homeless Nigerians abound
13th April 2018 - FG invests 2.89% of pension funds in real estate
Home / Lifeline / Abia varsity’s best graduating optometry doctor: How health challenge inspired me to study medicine
Abia

Abia varsity’s best graduating optometry doctor: How health challenge inspired me to study medicine

— 13th April 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Thirty-Two graduates of the Department of Optometry, Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State, were recently inducted. It was the institution’s 23rd induction, held inside the university’s auditorium.

The number one inductee at the event, Dr. Okore Nnamdi Elem, was, as a child, always weaving in and out of hospital in a desperate bid to save his life. He rose from the ashes of his predicament to clear the prizes on offer.

Elem, who had a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.14, bagged the Registrar’s Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) Award for the best graduating student, the Department’s Award for the best graduating student, Commendation Award for Departmental Librarian, NOSA’S Meritorious Award, and an automatic employment award from the Vice Chancellor of ABSU, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

Elem told Daily Sun that it was during his frequent visits to hospital that it struck him that many people coming to the hospital were gravely in need of help. He also discovered that such people were often helpless, sick, poor and unable to pay their hospital bills.

“It was from there that the passion for me to be a doctor and help the sick began to grow,” he said. “Since then, I have always had a strong passion to help out. I figured that those people might not be able to pay their medical bills because such bills were always expensive.

“That was the reason I chose to go into the medical field. From that point in my youthful age, the hunger to help became like a passion inside me. Each time I saw a sick fellow, I always had this passion to help out. That was why I actually went in for medicine.

“Initially, I went for general medicine, but I was given admission to read optometry. I accepted that with some reservations, hoping that, after some time, I would apply for a change of course. But that didn’t work out. However, over time, I came to love the course much more than general medicine because I had begun to learn things that marvelled me.

“As it stands now, even if I am offered another opportunity to go back and read general medicine, I would not accept the offer. I would stick with what I’m doing at the moment and ensure that I do it better,” he said.

Elem also reflected on his days as a little boy: “My early beginnings were like that of every other young boy from an average family, because my siblings were always there for me. My parents, friends, and relations were on hand to attend to my needs.

“I attended some competitive schools for my primary and secondary education. Although my parents were not teachers, they were always eager to see me do my assignments; and they helped out whenever the need arose.

“While I was in primary school, I was excellent, especially in the numerals, such as mathematics. I was generally a very good student.

“But it never occurred to me that working hard would one day bring me honour; I never knew that I was going to make the best result some day and be celebrated.”  

He said that, right from his first year in the university, he had resolved to work hard and be outstanding.

“So I went full blast right from my 100 level until I was through. I am the first child of my parents’ five children – three girls and two boys. I strongly believe that whatever I encounter in life holds one lesson or the other for me. 

“While I was still in the university, there were times I read and thought that I had grasped nothing, but I was wrong. Things like that help me to learn better and to gain more life experiences.”

Elem advised every student wishing to make a First Class and those gunning for the best prizes in their respective classes to be hardworking and diligent.

“They should be able to manage their time effectively, because time management is very important. That is a very good factor because, in the higher institution, there are very many extra-curricular activities that students get involved in. So, for anyone to be successful, they need to have a very clear understanding of how to manage their time. That will help them in achieving the success they desire.

“Every student should know how to make time available for whatever they want to do. They should always keep to the time-management plan they have made; that is very important.

“I am very happy to be celebrated by my parents, colleagues, teachers, the school and other admirers.

 “I would like to let students to know that the only limitations they will ever face are the ones they place on themselves. Anybody, no matter their background, family status or position in the society, can attain any height of excellence if they are willing to put in the right effort at the right time.

“I hope and plan to go further in my educational pursuits; that will be after my internship and NYSC programme. I wish to go back to school for my master’s degree and then progress to acquire a PhD. I hope to be among the best professionals in my field,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Ikonne, the chairman of the induction ceremony, jocularly told the graduates that for their title to change from “Mr.” to “Dr.” was a great feat. He urged them to be very serious in all their endeavours. “I feel fulfilled regarding what has become of this department. Today, it has become a reference point globally,” he said.

In his address, head of the Department of Optometry, Prof. (Mrs.) O.U. Amaechi, said the event marked another level in the lives of the inductees. She thanked God for seeing them through, while imploring them to be great ambassadors of their school.

Prof. C. Aluka, the school’s provost, reminded the inductees that the only legacies they had, which would endure, were sincerity and uprightness. Quoting from the Bible, Psalm 112, he advised them to abide by the oaths they had taken.

Before administering the oath on the inductees, the registrar of ODORBN, Prof. (Mrs.) E.B. Uzodike, advised them to remain faithful to their oath of practice: “Today is special, as you go into the field of practice. Improve yourselves, create opportunities to learn more and don’t mingle with those who will deceive you,” she said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEC

Why we lifted suspension on Oando’s shares –SEC

— 13th April 2018

…Says forensic audit ongoing Uche Usim, Abuja As tongues continued to wag over the lifting of the suspension placed on shares of embattled Oando Plc, by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Securities and Exchange Commission  (SEC) on Thursday said the action was sequel to the withdrawal of all litigations by the company and shareholders…

  • MSMEs

    MSMEs critical to national devt, job creation –Osinbajo 

    — 13th April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 50 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 80 per cent of the Nigerian labour force.  Osinbajo who was speaking at Onitsha, Anambra State during the National MSME Clinic for operators,…

  • CBN

    CBN commences disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund

    — 13th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In line with its mandate of youth empowerment and wealth creation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, began the disbursement of N26 billion Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) fund with 305 entrepreneurs sharing N115 million to either support their existing vocations or start up new ones. Beneficiaries can access…

  • Unity Bank

    Unity Bank launches UniFi to empower youths

    — 13th April 2018

    Steve Agbota In its efforts to align with government’s social developmental goals, Unity Bank Plc has launched a new electronic product known as UniFi to empower Nigerian youths to enable them achieve their dreams. The UniFi mobile app was part of the bank’s strategies to bring more youths into financial inclusion in the banking system….

  • Nigerians

    Why vacant homes, yet homeless Nigerians abound

    — 13th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke; [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Abandoned properties have become part of the landscape of Nigerian cities. The increase in abandoned properties has been blamed on reckless attitudes of successive government officials who are either only interested in what gets into their pockets or initiating their own projects rather than completing their predecessors’ own. Most governments,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share