From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Abia State executive council has directed the State Independent National Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to announce a date for local government election before the end of the year.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha dropped this hint yesterday as part of decisions of the state executive council meeting.

He described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as courageous and principled for the decision to conduct the election against all odds. The information commissioner said the decision arose out of Ikpeazu’s determination to change the state for the better.

The last local government election was conducted in the state in 2008 and since then, the local government administration in the state has been run with transition committee chairmen.

The commissioner also disclosed that in line with the effort of the Federal Government to harmonise revenue collection, the council “received and accepted the report of the IGR policy document of Abia State produced by the state committee headed by the deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu.