Home / National / Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears
Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government.

This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.

 The strike led to shutdown of all government-owned primary and secondary schools in Abia, which were supposed to have resumed on Monday, for the third term academic session.

 A visit to some of the schools in Aba, including the Constitution Crescent Primary school, Abayi Girls Secondary School, Okigwe Road Primary and Secondary Schools, Girls Secondary Commercial School and Boys’ Technical College were all locked. 

Some teachers, who were seen at venues for the ongoing West African Examination Council exams and who would not want their names in print, for fear of victimisation, told newsmen they are on strike.

“We are on strike, but, as you know, Abia State NUT strikes are usually funny. The leadership of NUT here is made up of people who betray the interest of members. By the time they finish their meeting with government and some money exchange hands, they’ll force us to go back to work; without our demands being met. 

“They’ve done it before and I don’t think this will be any different. We, as secondary school teachers, received our salaries last in November 2017. My colleagues in the primary schools got theirs last in January. Our leadership is the problem. They’re showing the government that Abia NUT is a toothless bulldog,” a teacher said, yesterday.

 When contacted, state NUT Chairman, Chizobam Akparanta said he could not speak on the matter as they were meeting with the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Okochukwu. 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th April 2018 at 6:19 am
    Education is number one priority in the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

