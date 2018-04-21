The Sun News
APC

Abia stands a better deal with APC–Mascot Kalu

— 21st April 2018

A House of Representatives aspirant for Aba North/Aba South federal constituency under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, has assured the people that the APC government would treat the welfare of the workers of the state with utmost priority if voted into power next year.

Kalu was reacting to the protest by the academic staff of Abia State Polytechnic and the strike by teachers of public primary and secondary schools in the state over the non- payment of their backlog of salaries and allowances amounting to eleven months and six months respectively.

He further stated that the APC government at the national level had proved to Nigerians that the welfare of the people is supreme. He said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari since inception had never at anytime, treated the issue of workers salaries with kids glove, adding that the welfare of pensioners who served the country at various levels had not been relegated to the background.

  Kalu also decried the inhuman treatment Abia workers were being subjected to by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP- led administration in the state. He said worse was the plight of pensioners who seemed to have  been forgotten by the government and whose welfare was not in the programme of the Okezie- led administration.

Also reacting to the unconfirmed reports making the rounds that two commercial planes and three private jets were hired for a recent event in honour of Governor Ikpeazu in Lagos with a cost burden of over N400 million on Abia taxpayers, Mr Kalu described such act, if proven to be true, as wicked and insensitive of a government that always complains of paucity of funds. He said if the information was true, it would take decades for the state to recover from backwardness if the PDP government is not voted out next year. He further added that the said amount wasted on such frivolous trip would go a long way in addressing the plight of the Abia Poly lecturers.

He urged Abians to stand for hope and make the state great again.

