“Our people are angry, they are angry because their mandate was stolen in 2015… and they’re ready to reclaim their mandate in 2019.”

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and senatorial candidate in Abia North, Chief David Onuoha, speaks on Abia politics, saying the people must reclaim their mandate that was stolen in 2015, by voting out Governor Okezie Ikpeazu next year.

With your success in business, why did you go into politics?

I have always excelled in everything I do, and in politics, I also expect to excel; by that I mean that I want to leave a mark, my footprints on the sands of time, so that many years after I have left, I will be remembered as one of those who came and delivered dividends of democracy to their people. We talk of Igbo leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Michael Okpara and our one time governor, Chief Sam Mbakwe, those were men that came and worked selflessly to uplift the Igbo race and left a mark. Some of the infrastructure we enjoy today were provided by these individuals I have mentioned and so many others I have not mentioned. My yearning, my desire is to be counted amongst those that impacted on the lives of our people. That’s why I ventured into politics. I am from Abia North Senatorial District, today, I can safely say that we do not have a senator representing the zone.

But there is a PDP senator representing the people of Abia North. How come you say they don’t have one?

I say so because there is nothing on ground to show that we have a senator, there is no federal presence in Abia North. There is absolutely nothing. I want to tell our people to expect excellence, something different come 2019, a different kind of representation when I get there. Today, the road from Isuikwuato to Uturu is cut into half. There was absolutely no reason why anybody should have waited till that happened before we start running up and down, making great statements.