Abia pensioners beg Ikpeazu over arrears

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Abia State Council, has called on the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to include pension arrears owed its members when clearing debts owed civil servants in the state.

Rising from a meeting at Umuahia Sub-Treasury Hall, the pensioners outlined debts owed as pension harmonisation arrears, five and half years pension arrears to retired primary school teachers from June 2002 to August 2007 and gratuities which had been outstanding since 1999.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, signed by the state chairman, Comrade C. N. Udensi and Secretary, Elder Dr. O. C. Arungwa, implored the governor to accommodate them in his promise to clear the arrears of salaries and pensions.

While congratulating the governor on his electoral victory at the Supreme Court, they applauded him for his pledge to end their long wait by this month end, praying God to grant him the resources to fulfil his promise.