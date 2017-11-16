The Sun News
Abia PDP behind fake Kalu presidential aspiration posters

— 16th November 2017


Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the fake posters of former governor of Abia State with the inscription”Vote Orji Kalu for President in 2019″  in Lagos, Abuja, Umuahia and other cities is the handiwork of political jobbers.

Condemning the act, Abia State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa stressed that the ones planning and executing the ill and ignoble project
are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, who are envious of the massive support the APC is galvanising at the grassroots.
He expressed confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari government, adding that Ndigbo will benefit immensely if the entire five states in the South East are governed by the APC.
While lambasting the PDP led Abia State government for the poor state of infrastructure in the State , Nwankpa urged the masses not to sell their votes come 2019.
Speaking on Thursday with journalists after the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign in Awka, the APC party chair urged Ndi Anambra to vote for the APC candidate, Hon. Tony Nwoye in the November 18 governorship election.
‎He said, “since the triumphant entry of our leader, Dr. Orji Kalu into the fold of the APC, the PDP and their cohorts have been jittery and unsettled.
“The APC is waxing strong on a daily basis in Abia State.
“We know the antics of the PDP and one of such is the fake presidential campaign posters of Dr.Orji Kalu being circulated in different parts of the country.
“There is no development in Abia State and as such, the only alternative for Abians is to vote for APC in 2019 in order to rescue the state from a failed government”.
While charging politicians to desist from undemocratic acts of blackmail, violence and thuggery, Nwankpa urged them to play politics by the rules.

