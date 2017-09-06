Abia Muslim community begs govt for burial ground

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Muslim community in Abia has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to allocate a land for them, which will serve as a cemetery for their members when they die in the state.

One of the muslim leaders in the state, Alhaji Musa Iheakaram, made the demand, yesterday, during this year’s Sallah visit to governor Ikpeazu.

He said six of their dead were yet to be buried due to lack of burial ground for Muslims in the state. Iheakaram, however, noted that Muslims in Abia have been living in peace with their Christian neighbors as well as adherents of other religions, and commended the State government for its support to the Muslim community in the state.

Iheakaram, who urged Muslims to continue to support the government of the day also encouraged them to be law abiding and abstain from activities that could tarnish the image of Islam as a religion of peace.

The ceremony took place at the Deputy Governors’ Lodge, inside Government House, Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, said the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all in the state, including their muslim brethren.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to live in peace with their neighbors as demanded by the religion, disclosing that the government had since allocated land to the muslims in the state to bury their dead. He said the land will be handed over to them as soon as access road to the area is completed. Chukwu, who charged Nigerians to live according to the teachings of their religions, urged the muslims to shun hate speeches and discrimination and live in peace with one another.