Abia group faults Ikpeazu’s achievements’ claim

A group of professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Abia Rebirth (AR), have faulted the management of The Sun Publishing Ltd (Publishers of The Sun Newspapers) for publishing an advertorial intermittently sponsored by Abia State Government on front page of its platform.

Describing the advert as misleading, mischievous and laughable, the group called on Abians to disregard the falsehood and propaganda being peddled by Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and his cohorts.

Speaking with a cross-section of newsmen after its monthly meeting in Umuahia, yesterday, the APC stalwarts berated the newspaper for publishing what they described as misleading advertorial.

They alleged that the projects highlighted in the advert were used to siphon the collective resources of Abians.

In his remarks, Coordinator of the group, Jonathan Okoro, lambasted Abia State government for allegedly making life difficult for the people of the state.

“As you all know, Governor Ikpeazu led-government has decided to follow the path of his predecessor, Senator Theodore Orji.

Abians have lost hope in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP)-led state government.

“The role of the media in nation building cannot be undermined and as such, media houses should always verify the claims of politicians before disseminating information.

“The action of The Sun Newspapers has clearly shown that Abia State government has manipulated the media at the detriment of the people.”

While calling on Abians to voice out the atrocities of the present administration, the group urged Ikpeazu to account for the state’s resources since assumption of office.