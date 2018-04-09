The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Abia group faults Ikpeazu’s achievements’ claim
9th April 2018 - Kalu storms Ekiti, holds rally for Buhari
9th April 2018 - Offa: Perpetrators won’t escape justice –FG
9th April 2018 - 2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping
9th April 2018 - Saraki, PDP salute Mark at 70
9th April 2018 - Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser
9th April 2018 - Expect more looters’ list –Minister
9th April 2018 - Wike accuses FG of frame-up plot
8th April 2018 - Oshiomhole: FG should have been more ruthless with treasury looters
8th April 2018 - We’ve eliminated upland, riverine dichotomy – Wike
Home / Cover / National / Abia group faults Ikpeazu’s achievements’ claim
Abia

Abia group faults Ikpeazu’s achievements’ claim

— 9th April 2018

A group of professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Abia Rebirth (AR), have faulted the management of The Sun Publishing Ltd (Publishers of The Sun Newspapers) for publishing an advertorial intermittently sponsored by Abia State Government on front page of its platform.

Describing the advert as misleading, mischievous and laughable, the group called on Abians to disregard the falsehood and propaganda being peddled by Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu  and his cohorts.

Speaking with a cross-section of newsmen after its monthly meeting in Umuahia, yesterday, the APC stalwarts  berated the newspaper for publishing what they described as misleading advertorial.

They alleged that the  projects highlighted in the advert were used to siphon the collective resources of Abians.

In his remarks, Coordinator of the group, Jonathan Okoro, lambasted Abia State government for allegedly making life difficult for the people of the state.

“As you all know, Governor Ikpeazu led-government has decided to follow the path of his predecessor, Senator Theodore Orji.

Abians have lost hope in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP)-led state government.

“The role of the media in nation building cannot be undermined and as such, media houses should always verify the claims of politicians before disseminating information.

“The action of The Sun Newspapers has clearly shown that Abia State government has manipulated the media at the detriment of the people.”

While calling on Abians to voice out the atrocities of the present administration, the group urged Ikpeazu to account for the state’s resources since assumption of office.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Abia group faults Ikpeazu’s achievements’ claim

— 9th April 2018

A group of professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Abia Rebirth (AR), have faulted the management of The Sun Publishing Ltd (Publishers of The Sun Newspapers) for publishing an advertorial intermittently sponsored by Abia State Government on front page of its platform. Describing the advert as misleading, mischievous and laughable,…

  • Kalu

    Kalu storms Ekiti, holds rally for Buhari

    — 9th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure; and Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the weekend continued his peace advocacy tour with a visit to Ondo and Ekiti states. In Ado-Ekiti, Kalu, who is acting chairman of the Advisory Board for National Movement…

  • Offa

    Offa: Perpetrators won’t escape justice –FG

    — 9th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Federal Government has vowed that those behind last Thursday’s armed robbery and killings in Offa, Kwara State, would be arrested and brought to justice. Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,  gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, at the Government House Ilorin. The minister said…

  • 2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping

    — 9th April 2018

    • No comment –APC spokesman Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Presidency of shopping for  political endorsements for President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of next year’s general election. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “recent stage-managed political endorsements” are “hypocritical and…

  • Saraki

    Saraki, PDP salute Mark at 70

    — 9th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described his predecessor, Senator David Mark, as a patriot and a statesman. Saraki, in a statement issued in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, yesterday, said Mark has distinguished himself as a Nigerian with vast leadership experience, being…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share