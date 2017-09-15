The Sun News
Abia Govt. extends curfew in Aba , postpones school resumption

— 15th September 2017

Abia Government on Friday announced the extension of the curfew imposed on Aba to Sunday and also postponed the resumption of primary and secondary schools to Sept. 25 as against Sept.18.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday.

Appolos said that the decision to extend the curfew earlier scheduled to have ended on Friday, was taken after a “profound” review of the security situation and in order to consolidate on the gradual return of peace and normalcy.

He urged Abia people to comply with the state government’s directive, to ensure the maintenance of law and order as well as the safety of lives and property in the state.

Meanwhile, relative peace has returned to Umuahia, the state capital as residents could be seen moving about their businesses after the heightened tension arising from the Òperation Python Dance 2′ military exercise of the Nigerian Army.

NAN reports that some banks did not open for business while others that were open, could be seen screening customers with long queues visible at ATM points of various banks.

In an interview with NAN, some residents expressed delight over the gradual return of peace to Umuahia.

Mr Okechukwu Orji, a civil servant, said that the security situation had put residents under emotional strain and untold hardship.

Orji said that he was delighted over the gradual return of normalcy to the state capital as people who fled their homes were coming back.

Another respondent, Mr Daniel Okoro, a businessman, said that the objectives of the military exercise were laudable but he noted that recent happenings in Abia were of great concern to the people.

Okoro urged relevant agencies to expedite action, to ensure that lives and property were protected and for normalcy to be fully restored across the state.(NAN)

