8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election
8th September 2016 - Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities
8th September 2016 - We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government
8th September 2016 - Copyright enforcers raid Onitsha market, make arrests
8th September 2016 - Bayelsa: Soldiers sweep 3 communities in search of ‘Avengers’
8th September 2016 - Udiroko: The colour of culture
8th September 2016 - Akure motorparks wear new garb, now ‘Ogogoro’ joints
8th September 2016 - We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo
8th September 2016 - Magu: Erasing traits of Nigeria Police in EFCC
Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities

— 8th September 2016
(By Chuks Onuoha – UMUAHIA)
Leaders of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen in Abia state have signed an accord with all the communities leaders  in Abia to ensure a peaceful coexistence with them.
This is part of proactive measures adopted by the state government, the police and leaders of various communities in Abia to put an end to violent clashes between herdsmen and their host communities in Abia.
The accord was signed in a town hall meeting organized by the state committee on herdsmen and farmers conflict resolution yesterday at the Police Officer’s mess Umuahia.
The Chairman of the committee and Abia State Commissioner of Police Adeleye Oyebade, who addressed the inaugural meeting, with leaders of Hausa/Fulani community, traditional rulers, town unions, women and youth groups, said the meeting became necessary because “the unity of this country is paramount and not negotiable.”
Onybade said that the Abia state government set up the committee to avoid the kind of violent clashes herdsmen have been having in neighboring states and called on all parties to proffer solution that would lead to peaceful coexistence.
He said the committee has designed short, medium and long term  resolution and urged the traditional rulers to carry their people along in negotiating with herdsmen.
He reminded all the parties that the constitution of Nigeria provides for peaceful coexistence and freedom of movement, saying that “just as the herdsmen have the right to migrate to any part of the country the law does not allow the destruction of another’s property/farm.
The same way communities should not kill the cows in reprisal but should take the proper channel of conflict resolution, including dialogue and reporting to the security agencies.

He also charged the Divisional Police Officer [DPOs] in the affected local government areas to replicate the state committee with heads of security agencies

“The issue of destroying of farms crops, killing of cows and poisoning of water which in most cases breed trouble is what we are trying to find a lasting solution to with the aim of avoiding unnecessary conflicts now or in the future”.
In his remark, Governor Ikpeazu, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, said that the committee was set up to avoid any crisis between the farmers and herdsmen with the CP as the chairman because of his track record  and urged the parties to cooperate with the committee.

INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election

— 8th September 2016

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reversed its earlier decision to go ahead with the election in Edo as it has agreed to shift the  governorship election by two weeks. The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening. A national commissioner at…

