Abia Export Procesing Zone takes off soon, says Gov. Ikpeazu

Abia Export Procesing Zone takes off soon, says Gov. Ikpeazu

6th December 2017

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazzu of Abia State has said that the Abia Export

Processing Zone, which is aimed at putting the economy of the state on a sound pedestal and create employment for her teeming youths, would soon come up stream.

Governor Ikpeazu stated this in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and land donors for the Abia Export Processing zone.

He said one of the economic benefits of the project to the state was enormous.

The governor said when completed, the project located at the boarders

of three local governments of the state, Ukwa East, Ukwa West and

Ugwunagbo and which will sit atop several hectares of land would give

many people employment and fast track the development of the area.

“I will be happy to see the project come to fruition soon as it will

be beneficial to not only the people today, but to generations to come

and I assure you that land donors for the project will not in anyway

be short changed.”

Ikpeazu said the area where the project was sited remains the best in

the state as apart from its centrality to states in the South East and

South South geo-political zones, it is also near two seaports, two

airports and a railway line which runs from South to the Northern part

of the country.

Governor Ikpeazu said already N20m has been made available for the

provision of electricity to the projects’ land donor communities which

hitherto had none and stated this was sign of good things to come.

Chief Uche Ihediwa, commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical

Planning assured the land donors that the project would ensure a

generational shift from the old ways of land acquisition which striped

the donor of his means of livelihood forever.

He said the project which was being designed by a firm from Singapore,

would be financed by local and international investors.

