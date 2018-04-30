The Sun News
Abia

Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (2)

— 30th April 2018

This would have put an end to the periodic reference to phantom figures as released by Prof. Herbert Orji. If Dr. Kalu insists that he did not owe any bank before and after leaving office, can financial institutions react and clinically close this matter? Enough of these interminable fairy-tales as these issues are verifiable and should not be shrouded in endless controversies stewed in asperity.

At the opportune time, the former Group Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Bank PLC, Dr. Alex Otti, will let us into the staggering indebtedness of the state to the bank during his tenure. He cannot do that now lest it is misconstrued because of his current political battle in the state. I expect other banks like Access and Fidelity to publish such records for public consumption since the monies were not personal funds.

If the state was so mirred in indebtedness, where did the former governor access massive funds for The Patriots, Ochendo Vanguard, Abia Elite, obtuse media propaganda, unprecedented surrogacy and the dastardly abduction of this writer? These are in addition to all other purported achievements in debatable betterment of Kalu’s time. Just an innocuous poser: as the magisterial Chief of Staff to Kalu for seven years or thereabouts, is it not possible that Ochendo could have been privy to the alleged profligacy of his benefactor?

Still from fictive James: “As had been confirmed by discerning observers of Abia politics, while Orji Uzor Kalu held sway, cronyism was elevated to a statecraft to the exent that fiscal rascality became one of the defining legacies of the visionless years of governance.” Does this bloke know the meaning of “cronyism” at all? Who are these anonymous “discerning observers of Abia politics”? Let them stand to be counted.

If the fellow who wrote the malicious and vicious feedback to Kalu’s dispassionate statement knew about the preposterous depth of surrogacy in the past eight years in Abia State, he would quietly close his stinking bucchal cavity and spin us other stupid yarns after closing up (trade mark). The financial recklessness and developmental haemorrhage between 2007 and 2015 are unimaginable, scandalous and have plunged the state to 24-year infancy making it the most paralysed and backward state in the country, if not the world: a toddler at 24, courtesy of T. A.

When will cats like James stop this vexatious and stale talk of imaginary “mamacracy”? Can anything in this world be compared to boyish “ikukucracy”? Even toddlers in Abia State know about the queer arrangement that hallmarked the abdication of constitutional responsibility to sonship deviancy! The so-called, if ever, “mamacracy” pales into insignificance when juxtaposed with the leadership juvenility and administration pedestrianism that characterized governance under Ochendo’s visionary kind!

It is only an insane man that will have the audacity to declare in his derangement that Dr. Kalu does not have the inalienable right to express his views on national issues. Do these chaps ever think before coming to public space with their stupefactious distractions? Have these minions and their bankrollers ever heard of Section 36 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) which dwells on rights fundamentals?

I agree with James that Kalu made a mistake by regrettably foisting his successor on Abians. James has a valid point here, which I have consistently declared on these pages. It is also interesting to note an oppositional traveller admitting that Abia was ruined under Ochendo Global. From James on this subject: “…He (Kalu) contributed is (sic: in) no small measure to the ruination of the state,” a position that tallies with my headline of May 28, 2015, article entitled “Abia in ruins as T. A. Orji quits”!

Can someone graciously go and show me these much-parroted and invisible “legacy projects” of Ochendo international? As an Aba brought up, I am more interested in the ones located in Enyinmba City for nostalgic and peculiar reasons. Unfortunately, Aba of today is worse than a war-torn town.

James also talks about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with regard to the political witch-hunt of Kalu using the instrumentality of this agency under General Obasanjo for obvious reasons known to right-thinking Nigerians. James in his trash advised Kalu to remove the “log of wood” in his eyes before evacuating the speck in the eyes of Ochendo worldwide. A tuition-free lesson for James: there is nothing like “log of wood”, but just ‘log’! The spurious charges against Kalu notwithstanding, he is one of the freest former governors in Nigeria today amid local and international business engagements that create thousands of jobs for fellow Nigerians and other nationals as opposed to stolen political mandate indulgencies temporarily domiciled in Abuja and Umuahia.

A reiteration of Orji Kalu’s irrefutable position: evil cannot triumph over good.

For Uncle Mike Adenuga

Yesterday marked the birthday of my mentor, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the principal owner of Globacom. This terse tribute is my own way of celebrating him, even as he did not wish any media bash—for now. Whenever he lifts the “embargo”, you can bank on my illimitable celebratory intervention, anytime, any day! May his days be long, by God’s grace.

Inasmuch as I do not, usually, care a hoot about the buffoonery of those who will call or term this dispassionate and laudatory intervention a public relational stunt, an occupational stimulation or an anticipatory contract prospection, let me state from the outset that I have, by God’s grace and my own profuse and profound diligence, transcended charlatanistic professionalism informed by abject poverty and the ghastliness of impoverishment.

By the way, the credit for my modestly tangential opulence and heartiness goes to a man of philanthropic superfluity and humanistic incomparability, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., GCON, whose financial instrumentality revolutionized my existential humanism in unparalleled wealth architecture not too long ago. God will continue to quadruple The Bull’s entrepreneurial compass and expansive business trajectory to the point of optimality

