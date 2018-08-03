Abia community sacrifices deputy gov’s slot for House of Reps

Vincent Kalu

The Nkporo political stakeholders have conceded the position of Abia State deputy governor, which their son, Ude Oko Chukwu is occupying to another interested clan in their local government, as long as they get the ticket for the House of Representatives.

Another of their son, Prince Arua Arunsi is aspiring to the House of Representative seat. The stakeholders, comprising youths, community leaders, and Ndi Ezeogo Nkporo-in-Council stated this in a communiqué they issued in Umuahia, Abia State capital at the end of a crucial meeting.

The communiqué alleged that the deputy governor has not shown passion towards the development of Nkporo community, despite their supports and sacrifices to shore him up politically.

They emphasised, “that we have X -rayed and appraised the many years of Oko Chukwu’s relevance in the politics of our state, spanning over 16 years as House of Assembly member, speaker of the House of Assembly and deputy governor of the state, all of which was made possible by our support, and regret to observe that little or no benefit has come to Nkporo community, as the benefits of his political participation has only been to himself, members of his immediate family and his few close associates.”

READ ALSO: Rivers APC congress crisis: Court fixes judgment September 24

According to them, there is infrastructural neglect in Nkporo, lack of access roads, dearth of political unity, dwindling political/electoral fortune, divisive and nepotism in Nkporo land.

“It is for this reason that all the political and non-political stakeholders, community leaders, Ndi-Eze, women and the youths came together in one voice to sacrifice the position of the deputy governor for the position of Federal House of Representatives, which our prominent son, Arua Arunsi is aspiring to.

The communiqué signed by seven Nkporo leaders, including Ezeogo Ogbu Kalu Obasi, also reiterated that Nkporo, Abiriba and Ohafia are age long friendly sister communities that share a lot of common interests.

They eulogised Arunsi whom they said has shown passion and capacity to attract the required road and other infrastructure in Nkporo, and urged him to represent them in 2019 to enable him complete the Nguzu-Nkporo-Osso Edda Road worth N2.7 billion, which he attracted earlier.

“That we are elated by the desire of Rt. Hon. Arua Arunsi to contest the forthcoming elections for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency and therefore endorse his aspiration to enable him complete the Nguzu – Nkporo – Oso Edda Road worth N2.7 billion that he attracted, “the communiqué emphasised.”