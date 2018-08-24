Abia APC fortunes swell as Rep joins party

6 other lawmakers holding talks with party leaders

The fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have swelled in Abia State with the defection of Nkeiru Onyejeocha, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the party.

Also, about six other lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Abia State House of Assembly are discussing with leaders of the APC in Abia State for their possible defection to the party.

Daily Sun gathered that Onyejeocha, representing Isuikwuato/Ummunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, formally registered for the APC in her ward on Wednesday after being convinced by former governor of the state and chieftain of APC, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to do so.

Onyejeocha was a local government chairman and commissioner in Abia State during the administration of Kalu.

Sources revealed that more lawmakers, at both federal and state levels, may also join the APC in Abia State at the conclusion of discussion with leaders of the party.

It was gathered that the other lawmakers who may defect are from Abia North, the Ukwa area of Abia South and part of Abia Central. In recent times, PDP political bigwigs from the South East have been joining the APC.

Recently, former senators and governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Ayogu Eze, defected to the PDP.

Eze, a two-term senator, had engaged in intensive consultation with political associates and stakeholders in Enugu and APC before making up his mind to join the APC. He registered as a member of the APC in his ward, with a grand reception being planned to formally receive him in the party.

Following Eze’s entry, there have been celebration in Enugu APC as party members see him as a strong force in the state.

Associates of the senator told our reporters that it took a lot to convince Eze to switch loyalty to APC, arguing that their selling point, was tied to the need to take Enugu State back to the mainstream of Nigerian politics as a way of ending the cry of marginalisation by the people.

Other notable South East politicians who have joined APC include former governor of Old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani; former Abia governorship aspirant, Dr. Uche Oga, his brother, Amaobi Ogah; ex-Abia SSG, Chief Ralph Egbu; senator Adighije and many others who have decamped from PDP to APC.