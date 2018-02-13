The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration
13th February 2018 - Investors’ net worth on exchange surges by 15.95%
13th February 2018 - Reps divided over call to sack IGP
13th February 2018 - Herdsmen overrun Plateau varsity
13th February 2018 - Governors back state police
13th February 2018 - Buhari, Obasanjo, Kalu, APC mourn Shagaya
13th February 2018 - NHIS: Workers divided over reinstatement of Yusuf
13th February 2018 - Killings: Hold APC liable –Secondus
13th February 2018 - God’s wrath awaits treasury looters –Bishop Kukah
13th February 2018 - Insecurity: Step up your efforts, Buhari orders DSS, police, others
Home / Cover / National / Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration

Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration

— 13th February 2018

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on the restoration of his academic degree withdrawn by Abia State University, Ututu.

Last week, the state High Court, in Isuikwuato, presided over by Justice Umah Kalu, ordered restoration of the former governor’s degree, earlier withdrawn by the university.

The court said Kalu’s suit, which challenged the withdrawal of his degree was meritorious and, therefore, granted the reliefs sought.

Reacting to the judgement, yesterday, Abia APC Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, commended Kalu for going to court to seek redress over the wrong done him by the university.

He said by going to court and getting justice, Kalu has proved that he has confidence in the nation’s Judiciary and that injustice cannot subsist.

“We salute Kalu’s courage and determination to fight for his right. He exhibited extraordinary confidence in the judiciary and has got redress. We commend him,” the APC chairman said.

Nwankpa praised the judiciary for standing on the side of justice by restoring Kalu’s degree. He urged judges and other judicial officers to remain steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

“We commend the judiciary for deciding this case in favour of the complainant. Once again, the judiciary has shown that it the hope of the downtrodden.  The judiciary should continue to be independent and work without fear of intimidation,” he said.

The APC condemned Abia State University for allowing itself to be used by politicians to settle scores, advising the school’s authorities to concentrate in academics and not be sucked into politics.

Said Nwankpa: “It is unfortunate that the authorities of the university decided to descend to the gallery by withdrawal a degree validly awarded. Indeed, it was most disappointing that the university which Kalu funded well and improved its facilities as governor could be used by politicians to hunt and do him in. We urge the university to desist from such disappointing action and concentrate in its core mandate of academic excellence.”

He said the university should learn its lesson from what happened as it is taking the blame while those who pushed it into taking the action are not carrying the can, in the eyes of the public.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration

— 13th February 2018

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on the restoration of his academic degree withdrawn by Abia State University, Ututu. Last week, the state High Court, in Isuikwuato, presided over by Justice Umah Kalu, ordered restoration of the former governor’s degree, earlier withdrawn by the…

  • Investors’ net worth on exchange surges by 15.95%

    — 13th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo; Chinwendu Obienyi Equities trading on the Lagos floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last month closed on a positive note with investors’ net worth bsoaring by 15.95 per cent due to increased activities ahead of 2018 earnings season. The All-Share Index (ASI), which opened for the year at 38,243.19 increased by 6100.46 points…

  • Reps divided over call to sack IGP

    — 13th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Members of the House of Representatives are currently divided over a proposed motion to rescind a resolution on the sack of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris. Last Wednesday, the Green Chamber adopted a motion passing a vote of no confidence on the police boss. This was sequel to a…

  • Herdsmen overrun Plateau varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    •VC raises the alarm over deadly grazing •As Ortom slams Lalong again From Rose Ejembi; Makurdi; Gyang Bere, Jos Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University in Bokkos, Prof. Docknan Decent Sheni, has raised the alarmed over deathly grazing of cattle by Fulani herdsmen in the University premises. Prof. Sheni stated this yesterday during a press briefing at…

  • Governors back state police

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Few days after Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, gave the nod to creation of state police, governors of the 36 states have thrown their weight behind the move. Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, on the sidelines…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share