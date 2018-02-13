Abia APC congratulates Kalu on degree restoration

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated former governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on the restoration of his academic degree withdrawn by Abia State University, Ututu.

Last week, the state High Court, in Isuikwuato, presided over by Justice Umah Kalu, ordered restoration of the former governor’s degree, earlier withdrawn by the university.

The court said Kalu’s suit, which challenged the withdrawal of his degree was meritorious and, therefore, granted the reliefs sought.

Reacting to the judgement, yesterday, Abia APC Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, commended Kalu for going to court to seek redress over the wrong done him by the university.

He said by going to court and getting justice, Kalu has proved that he has confidence in the nation’s Judiciary and that injustice cannot subsist.

“We salute Kalu’s courage and determination to fight for his right. He exhibited extraordinary confidence in the judiciary and has got redress. We commend him,” the APC chairman said.

Nwankpa praised the judiciary for standing on the side of justice by restoring Kalu’s degree. He urged judges and other judicial officers to remain steadfast in the discharge of their duties.

“We commend the judiciary for deciding this case in favour of the complainant. Once again, the judiciary has shown that it the hope of the downtrodden. The judiciary should continue to be independent and work without fear of intimidation,” he said.

The APC condemned Abia State University for allowing itself to be used by politicians to settle scores, advising the school’s authorities to concentrate in academics and not be sucked into politics.

Said Nwankpa: “It is unfortunate that the authorities of the university decided to descend to the gallery by withdrawal a degree validly awarded. Indeed, it was most disappointing that the university which Kalu funded well and improved its facilities as governor could be used by politicians to hunt and do him in. We urge the university to desist from such disappointing action and concentrate in its core mandate of academic excellence.”

He said the university should learn its lesson from what happened as it is taking the blame while those who pushed it into taking the action are not carrying the can, in the eyes of the public.