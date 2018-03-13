The Sun News
Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters

— 13th March 2018

A member of Buhari /Osinbajo Solidarity Team (BOST), Comrade Ijeoma Eke, has cautioned Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and other members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against sponsoring hoodlums to destroy its party’s billboards across the state.

This was against the backdrop of massive destruction of billboards and posters belonging to the All progressive Congress (APC) in Nsiala Ngwa local government area of Abia state.

According to the APC chieftain, efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government have been acknowledged beyond the shores of Nigeria, and added that no amount of political victimisation and propaganda will stop the APC from wrestling power from the PDP-led government in Abia.

He alleged that Nigeria’s democracy is being undermined by the illegal, uncivilised and undemocratic acts being perpetrated by Abia State Government under the watch of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Eke condemned in totality, the engagement of thugs and hooligans by Abia PDP, in order to intimidate Abians in a bid to remain in power.

He said: “It is not only sad but worrisome that despite the level ground provided across Nigeria by the federal government, the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration is working tirelessly to sabotage Nigeria’s nascent democracy.  

“It is painful and wicked for politicians who belong to the ruling party in Abia state to be destroying billboards and posters belonging to the APC.

“Democracy is about fairness and equity. I don’t know why governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his cohorts are afraid of healthy competition.

“We can no longer fold our arms and watch this trend continue. We are being provoked and, at the right time, we shall act.

“It is imperative to note that nobody is above the law and as such, we are openly making it clear that enough is enough.”

Eke urged politicians to play the game by the rules and decried the unpopular policies of Abia state government. He added that it is only the APC that can bring the desired change Abians are craving.

He also seized the opportunity to advise APC members of to be vigilant in their pursuits, and alleged that the PDP has hired thugs to unleash terror on innocent citizens, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

