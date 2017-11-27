Abia 2019: World Igbo Congress vows to stop Ikpeazu’s re-election

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

The World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC) has said it would do everything within its power to stop the re-election of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu 2019.

The WIYC alleged that since Ikpeazu has not done anything tangible to merit a second term, it would rather back President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

To achieve that, the group said they have resolved to organise a one-million man march to Aso Rock, to prevail on Buhari to run again in 2019.

This was part of the group’s decision, which was communicated in a communique signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Mazi Alex Okemiri.

The group advised Ikpeazu to resign as Abia governor, to avoid being honoured as “the face of bad governance and worst governor in Nigeria.”

The youth group listed Ikpeazu’s sins to include: “Non-payment of worker’s salaries and pension; his Made-in-Aba products promotion campaign as a fraud…He uses the campaign of made-in-Aba products to establish a secret company in China and uses the scheme to launder funds through his aides and that’s why he has no control over some of his Ngwa aides, especially those from Obingwa.

“His Obingwa aides are richer than Abia State and (they) will be dragged to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by January, to know how they acquired over half of the choicest properties in Aba and Umuahia.

“Ikpeazu has collapsed all the infrastructure in Abia, without constructing any major road in Abia. Rather, he is hiding under the Governors’ Forum to demand for federal government’s intervention in federal roads in Abia.”

The WIYC said it is in total support of ex-governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s stand that “Ikpeazu will be the first Abia sitting governor to lose his seat to APC or APGA.

“Ikpeazu has been caged by his beer parlour Ngwa aides and when he loses election, Obingwa people will stone him, he should emulate Mugabe and resign and hand over to his deputy.”

On Buhari, the group said “after consultation with Igbo Youth stakeholders, we decided to march to Aso Rock and demand that President Buhari should run for second tenure.

“We will support Buhari with bloc votes from the South East.

“Even majority of members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have given us their support, that President Buhari is more credible than agents of restructuring, that president Buhari has only four years to hand over to an Igbo man in 2023.

“The World Igbo Youth Council will consider president Buhari over other northerners for presidency in 2019.

“Ndigbo will support Buhari if he rehabilitates all roads in the South East, remove embargo on importation and support SME businesses.

“World Igbo Youth council will officially present the prestigious award to governor Ikpeazu as the face of bad governance and worst governor on December 10, at Umuahia.”

The group warned that no intimidation will stop them from presenting the award.