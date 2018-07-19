Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government will render assistance to the Ogun State Government, by providing immediate relief materials to the victims of flood, which ravaged Abeokuta metropolis, on July 13.

Osinbajo, said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Itoku, Abeokuta, during his on-the-spot assessment of some of the areas affected by the flood.

The vice president, who was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, had earlier visited other affected areas, such as Amolaso, Ago Ijesa, Sokori and Ijaye.

Osinbajo, who described the incident as very unfortunate, added that apart from the immediate provision of succour to the victims by the Federal Government, further assistance will be provided on a permanent basis to assist the state to mitigate the effects of the flood.