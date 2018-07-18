– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose alleges harassment, security withdrawal
18th July 2018 - Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese
18th July 2018 - Fayose visits Ado monarch, reports security lockdown
18th July 2018 - It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi
18th July 2018 - Tax arrears: Blockage of NNDC office embarrassing, unnecessary – MD
18th July 2018 - Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station
18th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out, be protected, Rivers deputy gov advises girls
18th July 2018 - We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki
18th July 2018 - Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors
Home / National / Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris
CABINET MEMBERS - FLOOD - ABEOKUTA

Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris

— 18th July 2018

Cabinet members in Ogun have been deployed to various parts of Abeokuta, to join in the clearing of debris, following the flood, which caused havoc in the state capital, last Friday.

This followed an order by Governor Ibikunle Amosun during the executive council meeting, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

READ ALSO: Flood: Investment in channelisation project could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

Commissioners and other cabinet members have since joined residents and relevant agencies in cleaning up of the affected areas.

The governor had earlier embarked on an assessment tour of the affected areas, blaming the sad incidence on indiscriminate building of houses and dumping of refuse, particularly along waterways and drainages.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, who joined his counterparts, Chief Jide Ojuko (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun (Cooperatives and Community Development), to carry out the exercise, at Isale Oja, Kuto and Ago-Ijesha, in an interview with newsmen, said it was inevitable, in view of the magnitude of the destruction.

He said it behoves on members of the state executive council to lead by example, adding that it is to make residents know the government is deeply concerned by the loss of lives and property.
Adeneye believed that the loss would have been more, if not for the infrastructure development put in place by the Amosun administration.

The commissioner urged residents to desist from reckless dumping of refuse and building of houses along waterways and the rivers to forestall a reoccurrence.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CABINET MEMBERS - FLOOD - ABEOKUTA

Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris

— 18th July 2018

Cabinet members in Ogun have been deployed to various parts of Abeokuta, to join in the clearing of debris, following the flood, which caused havoc in the state capital, last Friday. This followed an order by Governor Ibikunle Amosun during the executive council meeting, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday. READ ALSO: Flood:…

  • FAYOSE - PUBLIC APPEARANCE

    Ekiti: Fayose alleges harassment, security withdrawal

    — 18th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, after the July 14 poll, which produced All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, as governor-elect. He was hailed by a huge crowd of market women, kids, aged and youths on the street of…

  • ANGLICAN DIOCESE

    Bishop bars pre-marital relationships, other practices in diocese

    — 18th July 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Anglican Communion in Aguata Local Governmnet Area of Anambra State has barred intending couples in the diocese from living together as well as pregnancy before wedding. Other practices banned in the diocese are conducting church wedding before traditional rites and the bride and her maids putting on attires which expose parts…

  • Fayose visits Ado monarch, reports security lockdown

    — 18th July 2018

    …Alleges over 300 members of PDP, top aides are still clamped in detention by security agents “I have been under House Arrest in Govt. office”, he decries Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti, state capital after the July 14 poll which produced All Progressive Congress (APC)’s…

  • DAVID UMAHI

    It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi

    — 18th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has described as laughable and mischievous reports in social media, especially the Facebook, that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said although he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he has no intention,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share