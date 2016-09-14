The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th September 2016 - Arik Air resumes flight operations
14th September 2016 - Lagos International Airport hit by severe power outage‎
14th September 2016 - Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS
14th September 2016 - Baby factory
14th September 2016 - Abdulsalami Abubakar visits Nnewi industrialists
14th September 2016 - Flood devastates Igbo-Ukwu community as leadership crisis hits ancient town
14th September 2016 - Stop encroachment on our land, FUTO authorities tell host communities
14th September 2016 - Abia lawmaker gives constituents lifeline as colleagues storm Aba
14th September 2016 - Who owns Maitama Extension?
14th September 2016 - Why I’m in love with The Sun –Abuja barber
Home / oriental news / Abdulsalami Abubakar visits Nnewi industrialists
Abd

Abdulsalami Abubakar visits Nnewi industrialists

— 14th September 2016

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) recently stormed Anambra State with his entourage on a friendly visit to some outstanding manufacturing companies in the industrial city of Nnewi.
General Abubakar had visited Chicason Group of Companies Limited, Kotec Group of Companies, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM, Gabros Industries Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah Sports Stadium and Ibeto Industries Limited, all in Nnewi industrial cluster.
While at the Tummy Tummy factory, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kotec Group of Companies, Chief Chika Emenike told the former Head of State in an address that Nigerians still remembered quite clearly that he displayed uncommon leadership qualities among which was his peaceful handover of power to a democratically elected government.
“After all, if you wished you could have stayed longer. But you chose not to. You are indeed a patriotic Nigerian. Since hosting a calibre of person like you is rare, we wish to seize this great opportunity to inform you that since the establishment of this factory about 10 years ago, it may interest you to know that we have never enjoyed public power supply for two hours uninterrupted in any day. We constantly run on our generator sets, which involves huge expenditure. This is one of our problems,” Chief Emenike lamented.
He said that since those in authority could listen to the visiting former Head of State, that the companies in Nnewi would like him to mediate for them by letting the the appropriate quarters know the painful conditions industrialists in that part of the country were passing through.
Similarly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chicason Group, Chief Chika Okafor and the Managing Director, Engr Oliver Ilozue who conducted Abubakar round the company’s plants, told him that the company started as a trading concern and then diversified into other components, including manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, mining, among others.
In the same vein, Chief Okafor pointed out that inadequate power supply was a major problem confronting manufacturing companies in the country, adding that the ugly trend had forced Chicason Group to now produce below 20 per cent capacity and consequent reduction in work force, while many other manufacturers who could not cope with the current high cost of petrol and diesel were completely forced out of business.
He noted that if the company had not diversified into other fields with different plants, it would not have remained in business till today, saying that as at 1995, about 58 manufacturing companies were in existence but today, many of them had gone into extinction, to the extent that even as at February, this year, the companies could boast of about 2,000 workers andt now the workforce has been reduced as a result of the bad economy.
Okafor commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for maintaining adequate security in the state, expressing optimism that agriculture and solid mineral would assist in boosting the nation’s economy in the next three years.
Earlier in an introductory speech, Rotarian Ben Aghazu, the proprietor of Nnewi Hotels Limited described Abubakar as a bossom friend who had specifically come to Nnewi to commission his newly completed hotel and then decided to visit all the major industries in the industrial city.
Responding, Gen. Abubakar who was accompanied by the former civilian Governor of old Kaduna State, Abubakar Rimi and former civilian Governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, commended the companies for withering the storm to remain afloat, urging them not to relent as he pointed out that no country could rely only on importation of goods and services and survive economically.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

arik-air-slide4

Arik Air resumes flight operations

— 14th September 2016

Barely 24 hours after it suspended operations, Arik Air says it will resume flight operations by 11am on today. A statement from the airline’s spokesperson Ola Adeniji said: “Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that scheduled flights will resume from 11 am tomorrow, Wednesday September 14, 2016. “Members of…

  • mma-airport-lagos

    Lagos International Airport hit by severe power outage‎

    — 14th September 2016

    By Louis Iba The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says the epileptic supply of electricity to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos is due to the excavation of electricity cables to allow contractors do some work on a new terminal at the airport. The MMIA has been hit with several power outages in…

  • uche-nwosu2

    Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS

    — 14th September 2016

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu An ardent follower of President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has expressed optimism that the current recession that has hit the country would soon fade away. The frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State, in this exclusive interview…

  • Housing-estate-Lagos

    How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories by Maduka Nweke Tackling housing deficit in Nigeria remained a daunting task successive governments had not been able to overcome. Although much lip service has been paid to the problem, not much has been done as the deficit increases by two million year on year. This is also true that as nothing tangible has…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months

    — 14th September 2016

    No fewer than 18,919 Nigerians lost their jobs in the  nation’s public sector between October 2015 and March 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector…

  • electricity-comparison

    KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

    — 14th September 2016

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks. KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500…

  • naccima-logo

    NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive

    — 14th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy of disbursing 60 per cent of foreign exchange collected by the operators of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The association, which described the actions of…

  • stock-vector--biofuel-life-cycle-biomass-ethanol-from-corn-sugarcane-wood-diagram-illustration-392427910

    How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

    — 14th September 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost. Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the…

  • buhari-angry-cry

    If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

    — 14th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed. Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success. The prophet made…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: My husband not in politics for personal gains -Mrs Ize-Iyamu

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories By Tony Osauzo The vision and mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in politics is not for personal gains but for the welfare of the people. Making the remarks in Benin at Christ Embassy Church, wife of the PDP candidate, Dr. (Mrs) Osagie Ize-Iyamu urged eligible voters to remain…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351