Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5
Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy
IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu
UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths
Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang
Offa, Ijagbo clash over land dispute, 2 killed, 21 injured
Minister urges Nigerians to embrace innovation
Bayelsa Court sentences man to death for murder
FG spends N2.5tr on petroleum products import
Monkey swallowed N70 million from senators farm, Sani mocks colleague
Abdullahi Adamu removed as Chair Northern Senators Forum

Abdullahi Adamu removed as Chair Northern Senators Forum

— 21st February 2018

Fred Ituah, Abuja

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has been removed as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum over the mismanagement of N70 million.

Senator Shehu Sani said it was alleged that some monkeys took the money belonging to the northern senators.

The letter of Adamu’s removal was read on the floor of the Senate by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko is the new chairman of the NSF.

  Ezekiel Okeke 21st February 2018 at 3:32 pm
    There is nothing call northern senators. North is only about Northern Natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5

— 21st February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Cult-related killings in Yenagoa has risen to five heightening apprehension among residents of the Bayelsa State capital. In the past two weeks there has been a battle for supremacy between two cults, the Icelanders and the Greenlanders, leading to two addition casualties on Monday. The Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had recently…

  Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy

    — 21st February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government said it would spend about N1.4 billion to subsidise the price of fertiliser for its farmers in the 2018 cropping season. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of the state at the flag-off of fertiliser sales for dry season farming and distribution of…

  IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu

    — 21st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, tackled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state over alleged comment that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reneged on agreements reached with him and other South East governors during his interview granted to BBC Igbo Service in the Government House, Umuahia. The group challenged Governor…

  UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths

    — 21st February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations Development Programmed (UNDP) has commenced five years training programme for entrepreneur skill with 50 youths displaced by Boko Haram insurgency. UNDP Country Director, Samuel Bwalia, told journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after the first phase of the training, which was designed to help unemployed youths get needed…

  Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang

    — 21st February 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have smashed an armed robbery syndicate which operates around Kuma, Tudun Bejuwa, Tudun Fulani area of the state capital. A statement signed by the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command said the members of the gang were led by one Auwalu Isa of Tudun Fulani Quarter…

Share