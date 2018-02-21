Abdullahi Adamu removed as Chair Northern Senators Forum

Fred Ituah, Abuja

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has been removed as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum over the mismanagement of N70 million.

Senator Shehu Sani said it was alleged that some monkeys took the money belonging to the northern senators.

The letter of Adamu’s removal was read on the floor of the Senate by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko is the new chairman of the NSF.