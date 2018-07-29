– The Sun News
Latest
29th July 2018 - Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom
29th July 2018 - Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea
29th July 2018 - FG moves to revive textile industries
29th July 2018 - Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador
29th July 2018 - Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019
29th July 2018 - Keke rider’s wife gives birth to 5 babies
29th July 2018 - Elections: Vote buying, a looming monster
29th July 2018 - APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison
29th July 2018 - Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters
29th July 2018 - 2019 elections: INEC raises concerns over funding
Home / National / Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom
ABDUCTORS

Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom

— 29th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Abductors of former chairman, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Dele Fagoriola, have demanded for a N20 million ransom from the family of the victim.

A family source hinted that the abductors, on Sunday, established communication with the family of the former council chairman after the victim had spent 24 hours in their custody.

Fagoriola was kidnapped, on Saturday evening, by unknown gunmen while working on his farm located in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The former council chairman was said to be inspecting his farm when he was abducted by the gunmen who disappeared with him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, told Daily Sun that the farm located along Akure-Ikere road has already been taken over by anti-riot policemen on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju.

He said Police officers were deployed to the spot where the former council chairman was adbucted with a view to arresting suspects who may be linked with the incident.

READ ALSO: Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea

He assured that the perpetrators of the devilish act would be arrested in no distant time.

However, a source hinted that the family was already making arrangements to raise the because of the situation of their kinsman.

Although the source noted that the family could not afford to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, he said efforts are being made to pay some amounts of money as ransom so as to ensure the timely release of Fagoriola.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABDUCTORS

Abductors of ex-Ondo LG chair demand N20m ransom

— 29th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Abductors of former chairman, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Dele Fagoriola, have demanded for a N20 million ransom from the family of the victim. A family source hinted that the abductors, on Sunday, established communication with the family of the former council chairman after the victim had spent…

  • MINNING

    Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The government of South Korea has expressed desire to invest in the Nigerian mining sector and renew the collaborative efforts of both countries. South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In-tae, disclosed to newsmen in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar…

  • TEXTILE

    FG moves to revive textile industries

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Several years after textile industries in the country had gone moribund, the Federal Government has concluded plans to resuscitate the sector by supplying the needed raw materials -cotton to all industries across the country. Acting Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Alex Akpa, who disclosed this to newsmen, during a press…

  • IMPLICATIONS

    Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019

    — 29th July 2018

    One of the most visible implications of the present drama is that President Buhari is most unlikely to retain a commanding position in Kano any more. Desmond Mgboh, Kano. On Tuesday, the former governor of Kano State and strongman of Kano politics, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

  • RAPE

    APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison

    — 29th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, Chief Perekeme Richard Kpodo, has been docked and remanded to Okaka prison for two weeks for alleged rape. Kpodo, who had been at logger heads with the leader of the APC in the state former governor Timipre Sylva and was romancing…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share