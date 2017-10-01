Abducted Edo Catholic priest regains freedom

From Tony Osauzo,

Benin

Abducted Catholic Parish Priest of St. Benedict Church, Iddo 2, Okpella in Auchi Diocese, Fr. Lawrence Adorolo‎, has been released.

Sources said Fr. Adorolo was seen at about 10 pm in a community five kilomtres from Auchi, headquarters of Estako West Local Government Area.

He reportedly told the people that he trekked for long hours from where his abductors dumped him.

A Priest in Auchi Diocese, Fr. Peter Egielewa, said they were happy that Fr. Adorolo was released unhurt without payment of ransom.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the ‎release, said the police was on the trail of the kidnappers.

Adorolo was abducted along Auchi-Okene highway about 6pm last Wednesday while returning from Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area where he attended the ‘Month Mind’ of the oldest Priest in the Auchi Diocese, late Fr. Lawrence Balogun at St. John Apostolic Church, Igarra.

He was driving in his Mercedes 350 ML, dressed in his white Cassock and accompanied by a Seminarian and a boy living with him when he was abducted.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Oredo Local Government Area, Dr. Andy Ehanire, younger brother of the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was abducted last week Sunday, is yet to be released.

Three policemen on duty at the zoo were shot dead by his abductors.

At the zoo yesterday, preparations were on to entertain fun seekers for the Independence Day celebration, with staffers saying that many tourists were being expected at the zoo.