ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ABC transport services, Frank Nneji, had formally joined the race to replace Rochas Okorocha, as the governor of Imo State Government in 2019.

He begun the process, on Wednesday, when he led his political friends and supporters to the headquarters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abuja, to pick the governorship nomination form of the party after the payment of N10 million.

APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye, received the aspirant at the party headquarters and presented him the party’s nomination form and other relevant documents after a Fidelity Bank Cheque of N10 million was presented to him by the aspirant.

Dr. Nneji told journalists shortly after he received the form that time to rescue Imo State from the clutches of incompetent and inexperienced political leaders, who have only succeeded in increasing inequality, poverty and destruction of legacies built by the founding fathers of the state, is now.

According to Nneji, “My people have asked me to undertake the task because of their trust and confidence in me. And I have assured them that I would neither disappoint nor betray their trust,” he said.

Nneji also told journalists and his supporters that he is well prepared to bring the much needed development and economic transformation in Imo state which, local and international indications, have confirmed to be most literacy state in Nigeria.

He was optimistic that his success at the primary elections and the elections proper in 2019 would be made possible through the massive grassroots support that he enjoy from the electorates.

He, thus, challenged all party members to queue behind him so they could collectively defeat godfatherism, incompetent leadership, underdevelopment and convincingly restore the lost Imo state.

 

